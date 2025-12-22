Actress Ryoko Hirosue summarily indicted for negligent driving injury

Prosecutors on Monday sought summary proceedings against Japanese actress Ryoko Hirosue over an injury caused by negligent driving after she rear-ended a trailer on an expressway in April, leaving a male passenger in her vehicle with a fracture.

But Hirosue, 45, who rose to fame in the 1990s and starred in films including the Oscar-winning "Departures," was not pursued by prosecutors over allegations that she assaulted a nurse at the hospital where she was taken in central Japan.

A summary indictment allows prosecutors to seek a fine through written procedures without a formal trial.

The indictment said the accident occurred at around 6:45 p.m. on April 7 on the Shin-Tomei Expressway in Shizuoka Prefecture, with Hirosue driving at about 185 kilometers per hour. The man riding in her vehicle suffered a fracture, while the truck driver was uninjured.

She was taken to a hospital in the same prefecture, where she allegedly kicked the female nurse multiple times, leading to her arrest the following day.

Hirosue was later released, but police continued their investigation. She cooperated voluntarily, including by participating in a scene reconstruction at a service area in Hamamatsu, Shizuoka Prefecture, in July.

Kenshi Konagamitsu, deputy chief prosecutor at the Shizuoka District Public Prosecutors Office, said factors including road conditions, the nature of the negligence, the victim's wishes and steps taken to prevent a recurrence were considered in the decision.

