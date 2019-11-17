Actress Sawajiri admits to using MDMA, other illegal drugs

Actress Erika Sawajiri, arrested Saturday following the alleged discovery of the synthetic drug MDMA at her Tokyo home, has admitted to using the drug "for some time" and to taking other types of illegal narcotics as well, according to investigative sources.
The sources said the Metropolitan Police Department received a tip about a month ago that 33-year-old Sawajiri was in possession of an illicit drug different from MDMA.
Sawajiri was turned over to prosecutors Sunday after spending the night at a police station in Koto Ward. Dozens of reporters and photographers had gathered from early morning to catch a glimpse of the actress, but she was seated in the curtained-off backseat of a vehicle when it left the police station.
Sawajiri, who has appeared in a number of films and TV dramas, has admitted to illegal drug possession after police found 0.09 gram of MDMA at her home in Meguro Ward.
Police are also analyzing a urine sample they obtained from Sawajiri, who left home Friday night for a nightclub in the Shibuya district, the sources said.
The MPD raided her home as soon as she returned home Saturday morning. Police found two white capsules in a plastic bag inside a jewelry box, they said. Her mother, who lives with the actress, was at home at the time, they said, adding Sawajiri was cooperative during the search.
Sawajiri was awarded the best newcomer award at the Japan Academy Film Prize for her role as an ethnic Korean girl living in Japan in "Pacchigi!" (We Shall Overcome Someday), directed by Kazuyuki Izutsu and released in January 2005.
She is also known in other parts of Asia for "1 Litre of Tears," a 2005 TV drama in which she played the lead role of a teenage girl diagnosed with the intractable disease spinocerebellar degeneration.
Most recently, she had a role in "No Longer Human," a film based on the life of Osamu Dazai, one of Japan's most renowned novelists, which was directed by Mika Ninagawa and released this fall.
She was scheduled to play the role of 16th-century Japanese warlord Oda Nobunaga's wife in public broadcaster NHK's historical drama series "Kirin ga Kuru" in 2020.© KYODO
macv
Sawajiri was found in possession of 0.09 gram of powder containing the drug. I detest these ambiguous reports - an amount of 0.09 grams of powder (legal, illegal?) contained (an unreported percentage of an) illegal substance. Geezuz H. 0.09 grams is already a very tiny amount.
The police said they launched an investigation into the 33-year-old actress after receiving information she was "involved in illegal drugs." I heard a rumor that the LDP was involved in illegal drugs, will police investigate :-)
3RENSHO
NHK will not hire an illegal drug abuser -- her career is finished.
DaDude
She isn't just an actress in one lowly NHK drama, she does movies and models too. She will probably do the usual public apology then return a year later or after. Her drug usage rumors have been flying around for years after several odd interviews.
oldman_13
Lock her up!
SaikoPhysco
A lot of actors actresses and performers in Japan are caught with drugs. Every month a new story about one or two. Either these people are extremely stupid when it comes to keeping things hidden or people around them are rat finks. I think it is the latter.
Serrano
Sawajiri, who has appeared in a number of films, TV dramas and commercials, was found in possession of 0.09 gram of powder containing the drug
I had to look it up. That's like one dose ( 80-100 mg. ) Is this arrest a record for smallest amount of an illegal drug?
quercetum
Somebody snitched on their boss or is just trying to protect her from abusing herself further.
Ganbare Japan!
@ Old man. Usually youre opinion is very wise, but this time I dont agree. Erika-chan deserves a 2nd chance. If she uses dangerous drugs one more time then lock her away. Her mother will be real disappointed, no drug or alcohol permitted in her Islam culture.
Maria
I wonder who dobbed her in. I bet Ms Sawajiri has an idea.
Don't do drugs in Japan - anyone who finds out has a stick to beat you with and will get you arrested and deported if they stop liking you.
Do the hustle
Another Japanese celebrity involved in illegal drug use. Perhaps Japan isn’t as ‘drug-free’ as they like to proclaim.
koiwaicoffee
Oh please.
Tom
The rat finks in this country are amazing. Never smoke a doobie with anyone because they will turn you in within seconds to spread the blame.
sf2k
Try 90 mg. Metric you just move the decimal
Japan needs a personal use exception so they target traffickers not users
powderb
An interesting observation by a Japanese lawyer on Twitter: she was already being followed and filmed in the street by the media the day before the arrest, which leads that lawyer to believe they had been made aware of the pending arrest. That seems unfair at best and quite likely illegal.
Meiyouwenti
At 33, she’s too old for that.
theFu
This has to be a joke.
1 pill worth and the police get a warrant to search a private residence? There are definitely more important things the J-Police should be doing. Seriously.
rgcivilian1
This is a real shame. What a waste of her talent to be turning to drugs. I hope they go after the dealers but as most familiar with drugs and crystal meth, 1. it's a tough drug to crack for the user 2. the meth labs constantly move making it more difficult for police to track it down to one drug producer. Even if they find the seller the maker will move to someone else and the cycle continues.
Strangerland
A warning to all - make sure to not stray from the list of approved intoxicants in Japan. You must only intoxicate yourself with intoxicants the government has approved, even when they are worse for you mentally and physically than other unapproved intoxicants.
Strangerland
The problem isn’t that she turned to drugs - had she stuck with the drug alcohol she would have been fine (legally speaking). The problem is that she intoxicated herself with a drug that has not been approved. Hence the legal problems.
Osaka_Doug
If there were a better mental health support services available, she might not need the drugs.
Numan
Most likely someone snitched out of revenge, or someone else got caught, so they snitched for a lesser sentence with a big name.
I have been told by a Japanese friend who was arrested for marijuana possession. He was caught with ashes in a tray at his house, but he said the cops came with a warrant to search his house because a friend who was arrested on the street for possession several weeks earlier gave the cops the names of all the people he knew that smoked marijuana. He was on that list.
I most certainly agree!
finally rich
I hate drugs of all kinds but this place is a big circus and I'm not talking about wasted taxes on these cases.
How ridiculous all this massive mob bullying from the same society who says it had enough with ijime.
Not 1 or 2, but hundreds if not thousands of people taking their time to call every single TV channel/movie company/advertiser the actor/actress is related to, and demanding they cut all relations with that person. They literally want to destroy someone's life over a joint.
Numan
That is not true for Japan at all. You don't find roaming meth labs in Japan. You are talking about what you see on American TV. You been watching too much Breaking Bad!
Meth is dangerous to make because of the chemicals and process involved. You need to be well equipped and knowledgeable about chemistry, so you won't kill yourself or blow yourself up. Not to mention, really good ventilation because the fumes are noxious, and in a country like Japan, it would be easily noticeable with small spaces and nosy neighbors.
Most meth in Japan is imported from neighboring countries where it is made. Most of the ingredients are outsourced from China. In the US, most meth is imported from Mexico!
Mizuame
She was to have a major role in the Sunday night drama on NHK next year. An arrest for admitted possession of one little tablet of MDMA will finish that. Someone (her yakuza boss?) was out to get revenge.
kohakuebisu
Somebody's dobbed her in and the punishment, in terms of lost work, will way exceed the crime. The media circus will also be hugely disproportionate.
I've not seen any of her work, but my sympathy toward her extends as far as she is actually talented. Many Japanese actors and tv personalities strike me as wholly untalented and survive on a created image or persona. In that case, doing drugs will destroy that created image or persona. Since Japanese people see Freddie Mercury (just one example) as talented, nobody cares how many drugs he took. Teachers in schools still teach We Will Rock You to seven year olds like my daughter. In Japan, the more replaceable the celeb, the more morally upstanding the celeb has to be. Them's the rules. If anyone is losing out, it is genuinely talented actors, musicians, performers who get no opportunities because they all go to untalented replaceable idols who've signed up to connected agencies and play a media game which includes not taking drugs.
indigo
No facts....
finally rich
@kohakuebisu
I guess this difference you pointed out is more a matter of gaijin/nihonjin than talented/talentless artist.
Talented or not, any japanese "artist" will be hammered nonstop for weeks for simply taking a picture with a gang member, offering their entertainment show (doing their job!) in a small party with the attendance of a small scam group, evading taxes or god forbid smoking a joint in the privacy of their homes.. meanwhile stuff like "smashed the papparazis' cameras " "took hard drugs in the past" are just a 3sec. small detail when introducing a foreign artist in a talk show etc
Milky Joe
People need to stop being so uptight about personal drug use. While I’m definitely against drugs being available to the youth and kids, if you’re an adult you should be able to make your own decisions. As long as there’s harsh penalties for crimes associated with heavy drug use, and possession of hard drugs such as heroin, cocaine, and amphetamines, I don’t see an issue.
Pukey2
Christ, is this woman still around? I'd nearly forgotten about her. Her claim to fame was acting like a stuck-up so and so while the rest of her colleagues were trying to promote their movie at a press conference. I read she even regretted apologizing.
Bye, Felicia.
fxgai
... oh the HEROINE, yeah now I get it :) had to triple take there
Wobot
I reckon it was actually the dealer who dobbed her in to be honest. Or some other jealous idiot who wanted to bump her career off
Karyuudo
Honestly, if she's using it for her own pleasure, then it's her business. If she's selling it to others... that's a whole different topic.
Serrano
Vince Black
Who cares, she's hot
Seto Kaiba 4
Looks like they will have to do some major CGI editing removal. I would like to see her "odd interviews" when she was on MDMA.