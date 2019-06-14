Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Ailing woman dies at home while son spends month in internet cafes

2 Comments
OSAKA

Police in Osaka have arrested a 42-year-old man on suspicion of allowing his ill 74-year-old mother to die of neglect.

According to police, Hajime Toshima, a truck driver, left his mother Kushiro at their home in Sumiyoshi Ward on May 9, Fuji TV reported. He never returned, instead staying in internet cafes.

On May 31, the building manager noticed a foul smell coming from the residence and called 110. Police found Kushiro’s body in an emaciated state after not being given any food. She had also not been bathed.

Police said an autopsy revealed she had died of heatstroke.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Investing in Japanese Real Estate for Beginners: From Financing, to Finding a Target Property and Management

June 22nd (Sat), Higashi Azabu, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc

Click Here

2 Comments
Login to comment

we don't have the full story here. She could have been an abusive witch to him and he decided to just wait out the clock until she died. Also, 74 isn't that old not to know how to hydrate oneself. Suspicious all around here

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Is this even a crime？

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 24, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Recipe: Sweet Lemon Bars With Biwa (Japanese Apricot)

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

10 Unique Father’s Day Gifts From Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

Offer

Get a free drink!

MOULiN

Culture

Dragon Quest Walk: Square Enix Challenges Pokémon Go with New AR Mobile Game

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Incident in Tokyo’s Gay District Reignites Debate About Trans Rights in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Fashion

4 of Our Favorite Dresses to Wear this Summer in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Festivals

Uneme Festival

GaijinPot Travel