Ailing woman dies at home while son spends month in internet cafes

Police in Osaka have arrested a 42-year-old man on suspicion of allowing his ill 74-year-old mother to die of neglect.

According to police, Hajime Toshima, a truck driver, left his mother Kushiro at their home in Sumiyoshi Ward on May 9, Fuji TV reported. He never returned, instead staying in internet cafes.

On May 31, the building manager noticed a foul smell coming from the residence and called 110. Police found Kushiro’s body in an emaciated state after not being given any food. She had also not been bathed.

Police said an autopsy revealed she had died of heatstroke.

