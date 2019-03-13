Akita police sergeant arrested for paying high school girl for sex

Police in Akita have arrested a 50-year-old police sergeant on suspicion of soliciting a minor for sex. The suspect, Ko Shimizukawa, is accused of paying for sex and performing lewd acts with a female high school student at a hotel last October, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Police said the girl, then 15, was under vocational guidance last December when she revealed that she and Shimizukawa became acquainted on a membership-based social networking site.

Police said Shimizukawa paid the girl, who also lives in Akita Prefecture, to meet up with him in exchange for sex at a hotel. Shimizukawa said he was aware that the girl was a minor and under the age of 18.

