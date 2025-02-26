 Japan Today
Image: iStock/aon168
crime

Alleged Tokyo prostitution ring for tourists may have made ¥1.1 bil: police

2 Comments
TOKYO

An alleged prostitution ring targeting foreign tourists in Tokyo's Kabukicho entertainment and red light district may have earned 1.1 billion yen across two locations since 2021, police said Wednesday.

The revelation came as police said they served a fresh arrest warrant on Kazuki Sudo, 54, on Monday on suspicion of violating Japan's anti-prostitution law by employing women to provide sexual services at a men's "aesthetic" salon in Kabukicho between November and February. Another man was arrested on suspicion of providing funds to the business.

Sudo allegedly approached women soliciting customers for sexual services around a park in Kabukicho and employed them at his business.

Sudo was one of seven men arrested earlier on suspicion of hiring women as prostitutes at another business he managed in the same district, mainly catering to foreign visitors to Japan.

The police said then that it could be the first large-scale prostitution ring targeting foreign tourists to be exposed in the country.

The Metropolitan Police Department said it also arrested on Monday Soei Shinjo, a 42-year-old company executive from Yokohama, on suspicion of violating the same law by lending Sudo about 9.2 million yen in operational funds between November 2022 and January this year.

Shinjo has denied the allegation and was quoted by the police as saying, "I didn't know it was a prostitution business."

2 Comments
Once upon a time the sleaze kings in Kabukicho didn't want cash from anyone who wasn't Japanese. How times change. Greed always wins out.

2 ( +7 / -5 )

There's an article in this week news that local government in Japan tried to increase money by charging tourist more, and more. While in this article than 1 billion were made, from activities that on average will last only 5-20 minutes. Of course this kind of activities doesn't get approval from JGovt.

-4 ( +2 / -6 )

Kabukicho has always been a place of prostitution as many others with koban knowing what is happening, just closing eyes.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

