Alleged Tokyo prostitution ring for tourists may have made ¥1.1 bil: police

An alleged prostitution ring targeting foreign tourists in Tokyo's Kabukicho entertainment and red light district may have earned 1.1 billion yen across two locations since 2021, police said Wednesday.

The revelation came as police said they served a fresh arrest warrant on Kazuki Sudo, 54, on Monday on suspicion of violating Japan's anti-prostitution law by employing women to provide sexual services at a men's "aesthetic" salon in Kabukicho between November and February. Another man was arrested on suspicion of providing funds to the business.

Sudo allegedly approached women soliciting customers for sexual services around a park in Kabukicho and employed them at his business.

Sudo was one of seven men arrested earlier on suspicion of hiring women as prostitutes at another business he managed in the same district, mainly catering to foreign visitors to Japan.

The police said then that it could be the first large-scale prostitution ring targeting foreign tourists to be exposed in the country.

The Metropolitan Police Department said it also arrested on Monday Soei Shinjo, a 42-year-old company executive from Yokohama, on suspicion of violating the same law by lending Sudo about 9.2 million yen in operational funds between November 2022 and January this year.

Shinjo has denied the allegation and was quoted by the police as saying, "I didn't know it was a prostitution business."

