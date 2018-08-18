Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

American man arrested for urinating on another passenger on flight to Japan

TOKYO

A 24-year-old American man has been arrested after he urinated on another passenger during a trans-Pacific flight.

According to police, the incident occurred aboard an All Nippon Airways flight from Chicago to Narita airport on Friday, Fuji TV reported. The suspect urinated on a 50-year-old Japanese man seated two rows behind him.

He was restrained by crew and handed over to police after the aircraft arrived in Japan.

Police said the suspect had consumed at least five glasses of champagne before the incident and told them he couldn’t remember what he did.

Police said the two men did not know each other.

I am sorry about the passenger that was urinated on but my family laughed hard at this news. Please excuse our heartlessness.

Can't wait to see the 3D animated infographics on Japanese TV depicting this.

He was drunk and cannot remember what he did. Where have I heard that before?

A reminder to the many posters here who believe "I was drunk and don't remember" is unique to Japan.

I wonder how the “I was drunk and don’t remember” excuse will fly when it’s a foreigner.

I wonder how the "I was drunk and don't remember" excuse will fly when it's a foreigner.

It doesn't fly with Japanese people, so I don't see why it would when it's a foreigner.

I’ve flown on certain flights from certain countries, the toilets are so bad. But ANA?

I wish more airlines would simply stop serving alcohol altogether. The vast majority of negative experiences I've had with airlines have been alcohol related.

“couldn’t remember”?

It’s obvious from his excuse that he’s lived here in Japan for a while.

Was the Japanese man his 部長 (manager) by any chance?

"If you want to piss go to the toilet or you go to jail." A new notification on board ANA.

It doesn't fly with Japanese people, so I don't see why it would when it's a foreigner.

You haven't really paid much attention if you think it doesn't fly with the courts here.

