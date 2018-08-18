American man arrested for urinating on another passenger on flight to Japan

A 24-year-old American man has been arrested after he urinated on another passenger during a trans-Pacific flight.

According to police, the incident occurred aboard an All Nippon Airways flight from Chicago to Narita airport on Friday, Fuji TV reported. The suspect urinated on a 50-year-old Japanese man seated two rows behind him.

He was restrained by crew and handed over to police after the aircraft arrived in Japan.

Police said the suspect had consumed at least five glasses of champagne before the incident and told them he couldn’t remember what he did.

Police said the two men did not know each other.

© Japan Today