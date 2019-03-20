American man arrested over murder of wife at Tokyo Family Court

Police on Wednesday arrested an American man on suspicion of fatally stabbing his Japanese wife at a court where they were to settle a divorce.

The man, identified only as a 32-year-old U.S. citizen, stabbed the woman in the neck near a security check at the entrance to the Tokyo Family Court at around 3:20 p.m.

The victim, identified as Kyoko Wilson, 31, was taken to hospital but later died, police said.

The man fled and was caught in nearby Hibiya Park. He had three knives and bottles containing a liquid thought to be gasoline. He had cut his wrists and was taken to hospital.

Police said they will investigate whether he can be held criminally liable. His wife told police in August that her husband was mentally unstable, police said.

Witnesses said they saw the suspect sitting on a bench in the lobby of the court building just before his wife arrived.

