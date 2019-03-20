American man arrested over murder of wife at Tokyo Family Court

Police on Wednesday arrested an American man on suspicion of fatally stabbing his Japanese wife at a court where they were to settle a divorce.
The man, identified only as a 32-year-old U.S. citizen, stabbed the woman in the neck near a security check at the entrance to the Tokyo Family Court at around 3:20 p.m.
The victim, identified as Kyoko Wilson, 31, was taken to hospital but later died, police said.
The man fled and was caught in nearby Hibiya Park. He had three knives and bottles containing a liquid thought to be gasoline. He had cut his wrists and was taken to hospital.
Police said they will investigate whether he can be held criminally liable. His wife told police in August that her husband was mentally unstable, police said.
Witnesses said they saw the suspect sitting on a bench in the lobby of the court building just before his wife arrived.© AP/KYODO
Kobe White Bar Owner
Wow this got my attention, divorces can be very messy but woof stabbing her.....
Strangerland
Damn. Violent. Poor lady.
jcapan
Poor woman. No wonder she was seeking a divorce.
Insane Wayne
Family Court is a pressure cooker for the father. It is designed to settle the "divorce" matter so it doesn't enter the actual court. There are 2 mediators who side with the wife and pressure the father to settle with his wife. there is no proof in the Family Court. The wife tells horror stories about the husband and the mediators believe her and try to shame the husband into accepting divorce on her terms,
Anyone who goes to Family Court should hire a lawyer because it is 3 against 1. It isn't fair at all to the husband/father. Even with a lawyer it becomes 4 against 1, but if it goes to the actual court he can begin to fight back.
The wife sets the tone in all of this if there are children.
zones2surf
This is literally the first time I have heard of something like this happening in Japan. I mean, I've heard of "messy" divorces between international couples here, but nothing like this.
Obviously there was a reason why a divorce was underway and it may well be tied to the suspect's underlying behavior.
Asiaman7
Japan’s system of divorce — and the terminal separation of child and parent (usually the father) that often sears the heart of a loving caregiver — unfortunately drives some to engage in horrific acts.
jcapan
My understanding is family court is also used to resolve divorces even if the couple doesn't have children. Am I mistaken about this. Certainly the article doesn't mention kids.
yildiray
Story isn’t clear if kids were involved, but I’d argue she was absolutely right to keep him away from them if this is the kind of man that he is. Clearly a dangerous individual who shouldn’t be around kids!
theFu
Divorces can be very messy or fairly painless. Just depends on the couple involved and how dirty they are willing to be towards the other person, especially when child custody is being decided.
Insane Wayne
He killed his wife and slashed his wrists. Obviously he isn't feeling well and probably can't express himself well enough to "justify" anything , right now.
Nasubi
Come on nothing justifies killing someone.
She wasn't attacking anyone at the time. No defense there legally or otherwise.
Do the hustle
I wonder if kids were involved. The lack of joint custody laws and property settlements in Japanese divorce cases make it a very ugly business.
Educator60
According to an NHK online article, in August last year, the victim made a statement to the police that her husband had been acting mentally unstable and that she wanted that to be on record. She then moved with their child (or children, the number wasn’t specified) to Saitama.
Tokyo-Engr
The comments here are perplexing.
A woman was viciously and savagely murdered.
We no nothing else; This is just awful. Very sad story. No one deserves to be butchered this way.
Educator60
Tokyo Eng, “A woman was viciously and savagely murdered.”
Exactly. And if the child custody issue was involved, he certainly showed a lack of love for his child/children by killing their mother and effectively permantly removing himself from their lives.
oldman_13
Very sad, unfortunately domestic violence and murders are all too common these days anywhere you go.
RIP
ndwariga
I can tell you he is criminally liable for stabbing her and killing her
Fatima Emiko Shah McCairn
He sought help on Facebook to look for his wife and son. I am guilty of sharing the request. I helped a murderer.
Strangerland
From the article:
commanteer
Sorry to hear that, it must be an awful feeling - even if you meant well. We hear so much about how foreign fathers are deprived of their children (and vice-versa). But this is a reminder that not all of those fathers are the saints they paint themselves as.
If it helps, he would have found them eventually even without your share.
Ganbare Japan!
Unforgivable and cowardly murder. This man deserves execution, he has no right to live any more.
Rest in Peace to the poor woman.
JJ Jetplane
Many people seem to keep trying to justify his murder of her. Regardless of how you put it, this was clearly pre meditated murder. If he was having a hard time or he was thinking about his children, he clearly didn’t think about his children enough because he took away their mother and father.
This idiot was a monster and brutally killed her. There is no justification for his actions. He willingly brought a knife to court and stabbed her. There is no justification for premeditated murder.
DaveAllTogether
I see a few commenters on here saying words to the effect of “if he could do this he was obviously unfit to be with her, and that she was right to remove the child“. You are obviously people that are not aware of what it is like for fathers going through divorce, especially foreign fathers, in Japan. I am not making excuses for what he did, but I can understand his motivation. Desperate times can drive people to do desperate things. It can cause them to not be in control their emotions. Maybe he was “mentally unstable“ as the deceased said he was. Then again, maybe he was driven over the edge by a vindictive wife that thought nothing of his rights as a parent.
Vince Black
We don't know all the details. She could have made the process hell for him and threatened never to allow access to his kids again. He got desperate and snapped unfortunately.
commanteer
Those are excuses. He essentially orphaned the child he was supposed to love. I know the divorce situation can be horribly cruel to the fathers here, but he loses any sympathy when he murders his child's mother. He has caused irreversible tragedy all around, not least to his child.
I was acquainted, incidentally with a man who murdered his wife. I knew him since he was a kid. She was horrible to him, and it's no surprise he snapped. But he let it get to the point where he snapped. It wasn't easy for the kids (even though she was no great mother).
The most basic responsibility of any parent is their child's well being, at least in my opinion. And so, yes, this guy was obviously unfit to be a father. Sad all around, but there are no excuses.