Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Arrest warrants obtained for 12 suspects over fraudulent land sale to Sekisui House

1 Comment
TOKYO

Police have obtained arrest warrants for 12 men and women over a bogus land sale in which homebuilder Sekisui House Ltd suffered a loss of about 5.5 billion yen, and took some of them into custody Tuesday, investigative sources said.

The man who is believed to have masterminded the fraud left Japan for the Philippines last week, they said. The group is suspected of falsifying documents last year to change the ownership of the land in Tokyo's Shinagawa Ward without the owner's permission.

Among the arrested is Masami Haketa, 63, a group member suspected of posing as the female landowner, according to police.

Sekisui House had paid some 6.3 billion yen by June 1 last year for a land plot of about 2,000 square meters near JR Gotanda Station, but an application to change ownership was rejected by the Legal Affairs Bureau several days later when the documents were found to have been falsified, according to the company and sources close to the matter.

The land was the site of a closed inn and located some 250 meters southwest of the station in central Tokyo.

Sekisui House booked a special loss of about 5.5 billion yen in its midterm earnings report released in September 2017.

According to a report compiled in January by an external investigation commission, Sekisui House ignored information suggesting the deal was potentially fraudulent and did an inadequate screening as it rushed to acquire the prime-location plot.

In a separate report released in March, the company recognized the responsibilities of its chairman, Toshinori Abe, who was president at the time of the land sale, and Isami Wada, who was chairman, for not understanding the overall deal.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Getting Started in Japanese Real Estate: Single Unit Investment for Beginners

Oct 18th (Thurs), Higashi Azabu, Tokyo. Private Consultations, Including Mortgage Simulation

Real Estate Japan Inc

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

A large-scale fraud involving a construction company, I wonder if there is any Yakuza connection.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Letters From Japan: “My Japanese Boyfriend Wants A Break — What Should I Do?”

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Oct 20-21

Savvy Tokyo

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 42

GaijinPot Blog

Careers

Bringing Purpose To Trailing Spouses With Coach Jodi Harris

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shibuya

LGBT

Kyushu Rainbow Pride

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shinagawa

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez IKSPIARI

Cities

Nerima

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Learn

Here Be Monsters: An Omnibus of Demonic ‘Oni’ Usage in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog