Arrested elementary school teacher says he has been taking voyeuristic images of girls for over 10 years

A 40-year-old Nagoya elementary school teacher, who was arrested on suspicion of installing a small camera in a classroom at his school with the intent of filming female students, has confessed to repeatedly taking voyeuristic images of young girls for over 10 years, police said Friday.

Police said Takashi Mizui was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of violating Aichi Prefecture's nuisance prevention ordinance for installing the camera behind a desk in a classroom at an elementary school in Nagoya's Nakagawa Ward on Sept 12, Sankei Shimbun reported.

A child found the camera attached to the underside of her desk and told her parents.

During questioning by the school, Mizui admitted to installing the camera. Police said Mizui told them he was "interested in female students' bodies, clothing and underwear."

Mizui was hired as a teacher in Nagoya 14 years ago and has worked at two elementary schools. For the past five years, he has been teaching science and other subjects at his current elementary school.

Meanwhile, Nagoya's Board of Education has indicated its intention to install devices to detect hidden cameras within this fiscal year, NHK reported.

Hiromasa Sugiura, superintendent of the Board of Education, said: "I deeply apologize that recent acts by teachers have caused great anxiety and distrust in the educational administration. We are currently working to prevent sexual violence against children and students."

