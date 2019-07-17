At least 10 dead, 40 injured after man sets fire to Kyoto anime studio

Japanese fire department officials said at least 10 people are dead, and about 40 injured after a man burst into a famous animation production studio in Kyoto and started a fire on Thursday.
The fire broke out at around 10:30 a.m. at a three-story building of Kyoto Animation in Fushimi Ward, after the 41-year-old suspect spread an unidentified liquid that set off the blaze, Kyoto prefectural police and fire department officials said.
Many of the injured were in serious condition, suffering from burns, fire department official Satoshi Fujiwara said. The suspect was also injured and taken to a hospital, officials said. Witnesses said he yelled out "Die!" as he sprayed the liquid. Footage on Japan's NHK national television showed gray smoke billowing from the charred building. Rescue officials set up a tent outside the studio building to provide first aid and sort out the injured.
Fire department officials say more than 70 people were in the building at the time of the fire, but most of them ran outside.
The fire was almost extinguished hours later, and firefighters were searching for anyone left behind.
Kyoto Animation, better known as KyoAni, was founded in 1981 as an animation and comic book production studio, and is known for mega-hit stories featuring high school girls, including "Lucky Star," ''K-On!" and "Haruhi Suzumiya."© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
19 Comments
Login to comment
William77
Another heavily mental disturbed person,time to threat mental diseases more openly and not hide such issues.
zichi
What a heavy deranged story!
Gregory Zimmerman
Japan is changing
Jade Sze
Noooooo our beloved KyoAni :( feelsbadman
Kniknaknokkaer
How awful. It's really scary that many people weren't able to safely escape or even get up onto the roof.
Paul McCool
I will never understand what drives someone to act in such a depraved manner. Yes, I know mental illness must play a part, but ultimately, it takes some serious personal demons to want to lash out so violently.
KariHaruka
Disgruntled former employee?
Thoughts to the victims and their families though :( and I hope that the death toll doesn't rise any further..
Danny Nguyen
Who in the world can have such a grudge against a studio that is known to be the very best in terms of working conditions? Man, the world is going too crazy nowadays.
Whoever did this better be ready for a severe sentence now that we can talk of premiditated action leading to homicide (murder). Of course, we can all talk of mental illness and the need to treat it. But it still and always takes a huge lot for anybody to come up with murderous intent.
Chinchan Zu
10 are now confirmed dead
taj
NHK says the Kyoto fire team is reporting numerous people "in a state of cardiac arrest" still in the building.
Nobnaga
probably he was thinking he is in an anime world !! how could he ?
hope they will punish him good for what he have done regardless if he have mental issues or not
Madden
My guess is that the guy is another jobless twat who got angry at the studio because he was upset about how one of their anime shows turned out. Disgraceful!
Danny Nguyen
Strong assessment, but quite plausible. I will wait to see what the profile of the arrested suspect says about him.
Strangerland
That's sad. RIP to the victims.
Northernlife
@alwaysspeakingwisdom dont you have any compassion for your fellow Countrymen you know being a big shot company owner and so patriotic...you just find it an opportunity to do West bashing pretty pathetic...
zichi
12 dead is a mass murder. Awful for their families and friends. Working in an art studio you won't suspect such an evil crime could happen.
Wesley
I have heard that anime studios work their employees to death. Could this be a person who finally snapped?
In any case, RIP to the departed. Truly sad.
gogogo
Wow tragic :(
Danny Nguyen
Not KyoAni. It's true that many animation studios have poor working conditions, but not that studio.
Again, I'll wait for a final report to tell everyone who the perpetrator is as well as to what motivated him to do that. However, I think it is disingenuous to pin the problem on working conditions at KyoAni.
ArtistAtLarge
Damn. Just damn.