At least 10 dead, 40 injured after man sets fire to Kyoto anime studio

Smoke comes from an animation studio in Kyoto after a man set fire to the building on Thursday morning.

By Mari Yamaguchi

Japanese fire department officials said at least 10 people are dead, and about 40 injured after a man burst into a famous animation production studio in Kyoto and started a fire on Thursday.

The fire broke out at around 10:30 a.m. at a three-story building of Kyoto Animation in Fushimi Ward, after the 41-year-old suspect spread an unidentified liquid that set off the blaze, Kyoto prefectural police and fire department officials said.

Many of the injured were in serious condition, suffering from burns, fire department official Satoshi Fujiwara said. The suspect was also injured and taken to a hospital, officials said. Witnesses said he yelled out "Die!" as he sprayed the liquid. Footage on Japan's NHK national television showed gray smoke billowing from the charred building. Rescue officials set up a tent outside the studio building to provide first aid and sort out the injured.

Fire department officials say more than 70 people were in the building at the time of the fire, but most of them ran outside.

The fire was almost extinguished hours later, and firefighters were searching for anyone left behind.

Kyoto Animation, better known as KyoAni, was founded in 1981 as an animation and comic book production studio, and is known for mega-hit stories featuring high school girls, including "Lucky Star," ''K-On!" and "Haruhi Suzumiya."

