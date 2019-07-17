At least 23 confirmed or presumed dead after man sets fire to Kyoto anime studio

A Japanese fire official said at least 23 people are now confirmed or presumed dead after a man burst into an animation production studio in Kyoto and set it on fire Thursday.
Kyoto fire department official Satoshi Fujiwara said 36 others have been injured, some of them critically.
He said firefighters found more than 10 people presumed dead on the top floor of a three-story building, some of them collapsed on the stairs leading to the roof.
Earlier, authorities have confirmed seven dead and six others presumed dead.
The fire broke out in the three-story Kyoto Animation building in Fushimi Ward at around 10:30 a.m. after the suspect sprayed an unidentified liquid to accelerate the blaze, Kyoto prefectural police and fire department officials said.
The 41-year-old suspect was also injured and taken to a hospital, officials said. Police are investigating the man on suspicion of arson.
Survivors who saw the attacker said he was not their colleague and that he was screaming "Die!" when he dumped the liquid and started the fire, according to Japanese media reports.
Footage on Japan's NHK national television showed gray smoke billowing from the charred building. Other footage showed windows blown off.
"There was an explosion, then I heard people shouting, some asking for help," a female witness told TBS TV. "Black smoke was rising from windows on upper floors, then there was a man struggling to crawl out of the window."
Witnesses in the neighborhood said they heard bangs coming from the building, others said they saw people coming out blackened, bleeding, walking barefoot, Kyodo News reported.
Rescue officials set up an orange tent outside the studio building to provide first aid and sort out the injured.
Fire department officials said more than 70 people were in the building at the time of the fire and many of them ran outside.
Kyoto Animation, better known as KyoAni, was founded in 1981 as an animation and comic book production studio, and is known for mega-hit stories featuring high school girls, including "Lucky Star," ''K-On!" and "Haruhi Suzumiya."© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
37 Comments
Login to comment
William77
Another heavily mental disturbed person,time to threat mental diseases more openly and not hide such issues.
zichi
What a heavy deranged story!
Gregory Zimmerman
Japan is changing
Jade Sze
Noooooo our beloved KyoAni :( feelsbadman
Kniknaknokkaer
How awful. It's really scary that many people weren't able to safely escape or even get up onto the roof.
Paul McCool
I will never understand what drives someone to act in such a depraved manner. Yes, I know mental illness must play a part, but ultimately, it takes some serious personal demons to want to lash out so violently.
KariHaruka
Disgruntled former employee?
Thoughts to the victims and their families though :( and I hope that the death toll doesn't rise any further..
Danny Nguyen
Who in the world can have such a grudge against a studio that is known to be the very best in terms of working conditions? Man, the world is going too crazy nowadays.
Whoever did this better be ready for a severe sentence now that we can talk of premiditated action leading to homicide (murder). Of course, we can all talk of mental illness and the need to treat it. But it still and always takes a huge lot for anybody to come up with murderous intent.
Chinchan Zu
10 are now confirmed dead
taj
NHK says the Kyoto fire team is reporting numerous people "in a state of cardiac arrest" still in the building.
Nobnaga
probably he was thinking he is in an anime world !! how could he ?
hope they will punish him good for what he have done regardless if he have mental issues or not
Madden
My guess is that the guy is another jobless twat who got angry at the studio because he was upset about how one of their anime shows turned out. Disgraceful!
Danny Nguyen
Strong assessment, but quite plausible. I will wait to see what the profile of the arrested suspect says about him.
Strangerland
That's sad. RIP to the victims.
zichi
12 dead is a mass murder. Awful for their families and friends. Working in an art studio you won't suspect such an evil crime could happen.
Wesley
I have heard that anime studios work their employees to death. Could this be a person who finally snapped?
In any case, RIP to the departed. Truly sad.
gogogo
Wow tragic :(
Danny Nguyen
Not KyoAni. It's true that many animation studios have poor working conditions, but not that studio.
Again, I'll wait for a final report to tell everyone who the perpetrator is as well as to what motivated him to do that. However, I think it is disingenuous to pin the problem on working conditions at KyoAni.
ArtistAtLarge
Damn. Just damn.
Educator60
WesleyToday 03:02 pm JST
“I have heard that anime studios work their employees to death. Could this be a person who finally snapped?”
Not a lot of confirmed information yet beyond the fact that the culprit seems to be a 41-year-old man. And the TV news said there is a report that he is neither a current nor former employee. I also saw an interview of a witness from the neighborhood who said he was saying something that implied the studio had copied someone’s work.
Strikebreaker555
Just burn in hell bastard! This is why we still have death penalty enabled.
To kill innocent peoples who just love making good and touching Anime, is absolutely unforgivable.
To hear about a person who actually carried out an attack on this studio is just utterly heartbreaking.
DNALeri
Some news outlets are saying that the criminal had accused the studio of "stealing his ideas".
Educator60
I feel so sorry for those affected by this horrifying incident. Even though who survived are not going to have an easy time of it.
Alejandro Coyle
Cannot agree more with the first comment. Another stressed, burned out character. Keep pushing people Japan!
papigiulio
Just saw some of the pictures on twitter, im shocked on how he could make the fire so big and cause so many victims. No fire-exits? 10 confirmed dead and still 20 missing. Hope he hangs for this.
smithinjapan
Based on the fact that it seems like such an odd place to attack, and we're not hearing motive, I'm guessing we're dealing with a mentally ill person, angry at the world, who wants to die (ie. death penalty), but can't do it himself.
RIP to those lost.
stormcrow
Mental illness or terrorism. It's hard to distinguish one from the other.
lostrune2
Did the suspect hate KyoAni for what happened to his waifu?
obladi
Partially because it's Kyoto.
Jeremy Sharples
I love KyoAni and some of their works like Lucky Star have been inspirational to me. Honestly I don't care what reason the guy who committed this had, personally I can only wish him the most cruel and painful death imaginable. I hope KyoAni can emerge from this stronger and will be cheering them on. Tonight my thoughts will be with them :'(
Vince Black
Disgruntled former employee, nutcase anime fan unhappy about a cancelled show , doesn't matter.
Japanese cultural stigmas were the cause. Fear of being open about mental illnesses because of what others might say or, god forbid, think about you.
There are many great things to appreciate about Japanese culture, but openness about mental illnesses is way down the list.
As far as I'm concerned, these people were murdered by Japans inherent ignorance to mental health
Lamilly
Was watching this as it unravelled. I can't understand why the firemen don't go inside the building and bring out anyone left in it. What are they waiting for
Kazuaki Shimazaki
They may never recover. Since Kyoto Animation has a good reputation both in the quality of shows they produce (though they didn't work in the "right" genres and I don't remember anything I really loved from them) and working conditions, many anime fans no doubt want this guy's neck. Animators and companies that are willing to see anime as anything more than "just business" are a rare species these days...
Disillusioned
There were 70 people working in that small building? No doubt there was only one small set of stairs and no fire doors. Being a manga artist studio it also would have been full of paper, paints, inks and accelerants, which obviously would have added to the ferocity of the fire and and toxicity of the smoke. Fire prevention does not seem to be taken seriously enough. There have been many purposely lit fires that have resulted in multiple deaths in recent years in Japan. Perhaps, if better fire prevention measures were on place not so many people would have died. This building seems to have been overcrowded and no doubt contained large amounts of highly flammable materials. It was a tragedy waiting to happen and it only took one nutcase to kill half of the people working in that building. A very sad story!
Mister X
How much more casualties do we have to mourn before the Japanese government and society will openly talk about mentall illness and ways how to tackle the issue ?
Mental illness is not a weakness and is nothing to be ashamed about, if you are experiencing those problems or know someone who does please seek professional help.
On a population of 128 million people there are bound to be many who suffer from mental issues and we need to help them before they do something tragic like today.
My condolences to the families of the victims, so so sad this had to happen...
Andrew Crisp
Maybe there is something about this so called "lost generation" and the possibility of them taking revenge against society, especially after the mass knifing a few months back - will be interesting how the rest of the year plays out.
Toasted Heretic
RIP to the victims of this senseless attack. It's an act of domestic terrorism, regardless of the mental health of the perp. Or job status.
Agree with you on that. The less stigma and demonizing of people with mental health problems, and the more services available, the better.