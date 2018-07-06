Aum cult founder Asahara, 6 followers hanged

Aum Shinrikyo cult founder Shoko Asahara, who was convicted of numerous murders including the 1995 sarin gas attack on the Tokyo subway system, was executed Friday along with six followers, sources close to the matter said.
Asahara, 63, whose real name was Chizuo Matsumoto, was sentenced to death for masterminding the subway attack and other acts that resulted in the deaths of 29 people. He was among 13 people placed on death row in connection with the string of crimes perpetrated by the doomsday cult.
Police are set to increase vigilance toward the cult's successor organization, Aleph, following the executions ordered by Justice Minister Yoko Kamikawa, the sources said.
Asahara was arrested in May 1995, just under two months after the March 20 subway attack, which claimed the lives of 13 people and left more than 6,200 others injured.
In a February 2004 ruling, the Tokyo District Court found Asahara guilty of all 13 charges and sentenced him to death, saying, "We cannot help saying that the motivation and purpose of the crimes were too outrageous and ridiculous, as he tried to control Japan in the name of salvation."
Asahara was also convicted of masterminding a June 1994 sarin gas attack in Matsumoto, Nagano Prefecture, which killed eight people and injured more than 100.
He was also convicted of the murders of lawyer Tsutsumi Sakamoto, who had been helping parents seeking to free their children of the cult's control, and his wife and their 1-year-old son in November 1989. The death sentence against him was finalized in 2006.
After his arrest and the start of his trial in April 1996, Asahara began exhibiting baffling behavior in the courtroom and detention facilities, often remaining silent or just mumbling.
His execution came as a slew of trials involving Aum members came to an end after more than 20 years with the Supreme Court's decision on Jan. 18 to reject an appeal against a life sentence filed by Katsuya Takahashi, the last former member on trial.
Japan forgoes executing death row inmates if an accomplice is still on trial. Around 190 people were indicted for crimes involving Aum Shinrikyo, and Asahara's first trial alone took seven years and 10 months to complete at the Tokyo District Court.
Aum evolved from a yoga school established by Asahara in 1984. It renamed itself to Aleph in 2000 and two splinter groups have been formed, including one established by high-profile former member Fumihiro Joyu.
The Public Security Intelligence Agency has continued to monitor the groups, believing they were still under the influence of Asahara. The followers of the three groups total about 1,650 in Japan and about 460 in Russia, while the groups hold more than 1 billion yen ($9 million) in assets, according to the agency.
Asahara told his followers he is the incarnation of Shiva, the Hindu god of destruction and regeneration, and urged them to entrust themselves and their assets to Shiva and himself for life, according to prosecutors who indicted him.
After he and 24 other Aum members unsuccessfully ran in the House of Representatives election in 1990 in an attempt to take over the state, he started planning mass murders of members of the public in revenge, according to the prosecutors.
39 Comments
Andrew Crisp
Bet the others will be gone shortly
zichi
The end of an evil leader and no doubt the others will also be hung soon. I remain opposed to capital punishment.
kwatt
His number came up finally. What about his fellas!
Heckleberry
He is a very good case for capital punishment, but I think they should instead be made to pay back their debt to society by performing menial tasks in custody until the day they die.
forzaducati
Well, what can you say, law of the land and they brought it upon themselves.
Ricky Kaminski
Hope you enjoyed your final trip man. Went down knowing you were a narcissistic manipulating snake oil selling fraud that left a legacy of confusion, panic and death. Turning your devoted and loving followers into blind murderers was particularly abhorent. One for the dustbin of history.
BurakuminDes
About time. Good riddance.
Carcharodon
Yep. Good riddance. Waste not one more yen on this repugnant homo sapien.
garypen
Too bad they can't make a special exception, and use the gas chamber for this lot.
taj
Ugh. I hope the 6th of July doesn't become some sort of holy day for his remaining followers.
I rode the subways that morning. Went slowly through the deserted Kasumigaseki station without stopping - as there was a "suspected gas leak". Got off at the next stop and then all the lines were stopped for the rest of the day as the confusion turned to terror.
I don't believe in the death penalty.
Days like this though, I admit, test my beliefs.
gelendestrasse
I'm opposed to the death penalty but I won't have a second thought about this scum.
OssanAmerica
I approve of capital punishment based on the nature of the crime.
zichi
You are opposed to capital punishment or not but its not selective.
stormcrow
I asked a Japanese lawyer if it scared him when he had to meet with the Yakuza regarding legal matters. He told me the following, "No, the Yakuza don't scare me, but the cult groups do." Why's that? "Because the cults and their members have no fear of legal consequences or punishment, whereas, the Yakuza do." He went on to tell me that he had had an experience involving his office and himself being watched by a member of a cult group which he was on the opposing side of in a court case. I had the sense that what he was basically saying was that when you're dealing with the cult groups, they really don't believe laws applies to them because they view themselves as being the God's chosen ones.
RudyRuiz
Capital punishment is ineffective for anything beyond retribution; it is not a deterrent.
Mocheake
About time. Good riddance.
RudyRuiz
It appears as if a lot of people disagree with facts. That's too funny!
Cosmos1
anyone reading JT/Tokyo Classified for 20 years will find closure
Nan Ferra
Good riddance!
baillady
The horror of the acts committed by Asahara deserves the death penalty and hanging is fitting as it is very real and hopefully frightening.
We were all glued to the news for months and were relieved when he was caught. We were also disgusted at his cowardness by hiding in a crawl space to evade his captors.
Good riddance and enjoy hell.
Snickers
Finally !! I hope this brings closure for the victims and their families
Reckless
This is why you have order in Japan.
katsu78
Why would it? Their loved ones are still dead. Killing the killer doesn't change that.
The attack happened in 1995. 23 years ago. You very likely have new hires wherever you work who are too young to have witnessed this attack. In Japan kids travel the subways alone young, so let's say a 10 year old was traumatized by the attack - maybe they saw people suffering from it as their commute took them near victims, maybe they lost a parent (at an age old enough to keep conscious memory of that parent as they get older). Now they are 33 years old. They have grown up in the shadow of this attack and are strolling gently towards middle age. If they still don't have closure this long afterwards, there is no rational reason to think killing this guy would grant it.
Killing people is not a magic button that solves any of life's problems.
zichi
OssanAmerica
Then you support the decision of the courts which also give the death penalty based on the nature of the crime. You support the death penalty even if you claim its selective while I remain opposed as I would have been in the case of the 9/11 terrorist had they survived their attacks.
ListenTheTruth
That was an awfully terrifying commute to work that day, arriving at work, was the most intensely scary experience. Police everywhere. I’d ridden the Chiyoda Line part of the way. Good grief, the horror men sow.
Chottobaka
This is long overdue. There is a special place in hell for people of this ilk.
kawabegawa198
Ah, great news! It's always nice to see vermin removed from society. Well done.
Cricky
That trap door will need an oil.
OssanAmerica
I am selective. My personal opinion may or may not coincide with any court's ruling. Certain crimes I feel warrant the death penalty. I consider most if not all acts of terrorism which result in multiple deaths to warrant the death penalty. But that's just my opinion.
papigiulio
Wow they finally went through with it. I thought they were afraid of revenge attacks from his followers?
With the upcoming Olympics I wonder if they should've waited until after the events, just in case.
Raw Beer
About time! They did not deserve to live so long.
I just wish the MSM they morning (and probably again tonight and this weekend) hadn't made such a big fuss over these executions. Might encourage other losers to follow in their footsteps.
Seth M
well, well, well... this is one hell of of batch
Britlover
@JT, that’s an odd photo to lead this news with, showing a mass murderer in a serene state of what looks like peaceful contemplation. He brought nothing but death, fear and destruction.
Alexandre T. Ishii
I checked the newspaper the history of Chizuo Matsumoto was an excellent/eloquent sales-person who was intelligent enough to transform himself to "charismatic" cult group leader. He studied a lot to organize this cult group from Hindu Yoga to all other religions kind of perfectionism to mind-control elite people in Japan. All those believers of his cult group Aum Shinrikyo worship him as "all-mighty-god". He was sentenced to death and executed today according to the Abe government convenience found the limit of many reasons. I hope he will not be idolatrated to those remained believers/followers like Aleph won't make social troubles to face that terrorism again. Besides that Nazism of Hitler and Isis caliphate "ism" cult groups is still existing in the world.
theeastisred
The death penalty is always wrong and never helps. They should have just been left in jail and forgotten about.
Slickdrifter
“But here I should imagine the most terrible part of the whole punishment is, not the bodily pain at all—but the certain knowledge that in an hour, then in ten minutes, then in half a minute, then now—this very instant—your soul must quit your body and that you will no longer be a man—and that this is certain, certain!”
― Fyodor Dostoyevsky, The Idiot
None of his victims had a countdown. They did not have that luxury. For a second focusing on the June 1994 sarin gas attacks alone in Matsumoto, Nagano Prefecture, which killed eight people and injured more than 100.
Sarin-Horrible and agonizing death, Like some other nerve agents that affect the neurotransmitter acetylcholine, Sarin attacks the nervous system by interfering with the degradation of the neurotransmitter acetylcholine at neuromuscular junctions. Death will usually occur as a result of asphyxia due to the inability to control the muscles involved in breathing.
Sorta like hanging is it? Good riddance to you Asahara and your followers put down on this day or any other is a good day! The punishment fits well for the crime.
What bliss will fill the ransomed souls,
When they in glory dwell,
To see the sinner as he rolls,
In quenchless flames of hell.
St. Anthony Mary Claret
Fouxdefa
@stormcrow yes and that mentality is also why killing the leaders turns them into martyr figures in the minds of loyal followers. His crimes and (apparently) utter lack of remorse got him capital punishment, but it might have been better to just let him rot out a life sentence, and deny the followers a dramatic martyr story.
WA4TKG
23 more years to literally FEED off of the Tax Payers that his victims didn't get.
It's ABOUT time. "Hang 'em HIGH".
zichi
Can JT explain why we are not allowed to discuss the six other AUM members executed when its part of the post headline. Can you publish those names just as other media outlets have too.