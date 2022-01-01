Australian rugby player arrested on cocaine possession charge

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 31-year-old Australian rugby union player on suspicion of cocaine possession.
According to police, Blake Ferguson was at a bar in Roppongi at around 6:30 a.m. last Thursday when he got into an argument with another patron and punched him, Fuji TV reported. Police were called and Ferguson was taken to the Azabu police station where police searched his belongings and found cocaine.
Ferguson, a former rugby league player, played 249 games for four clubs in Australia’s National Rugby League, and represented Australia on seven occasions. He was released by the Parramatta club at the end of the season last year and switched codes to join the NEC Green Rockets Tokatsu in November. NEC's new director of rugby is former Wallabies coach Michael Cheika, who was instrumental in signing Ferguson.
The inaugural League One rugby season kicks off in Japan on Jan 7. The lucrative league has signed many big names from overseas.
NEC Green Rockets released a statement on Saturday apologizing for the concern and inconvenience that Ferguson's arrest has caused and said it will cooperate fully with the police investigation.© Japan Today
Sadly, not a surprise to me to wake up to this. Ferguson has a history of anti-social and illegal behaviour. At 31, he has never grown up and should never be anywhere near alcohol. There is something called due diligence that NEC neglected to apply. He has a conviction for indecent assault here in Australia, among other incidents of bad behaviour on the drink and sackings from clubs. He played for my league club here and we were happy to let him go.
NEC will be asking some tough questions to Michael Chieka over this recruitment.
Unsurprising, Aussies are some of the worst behaved, rude, loud, arrogant foreigners in Japan and that's saying something when there's so many Americans here.
Australians are some of the nicest people in the world except when they are drunk.
Fighting in possession of cocaine?
Not the brightest spark.
As an Aussie, I actually agree with you. But from my travels, I think that statement also applies to Americans, Brits, Irish etc.
A significant number of people should never drink. Full stop.
Idiots and alcohol. Top it off with a small brain.
"Idiots and alcohol. Top it off with a small brain."
Australian rugby union player on suspicion of cocaine possession.
He's now under police investigation. as a drug user/addict in Japan.
According to many studies online, Cocaine has a not so good recovery outcome. Many relapse and relapse until they eventually die from body damages.
BTW Cocaine possession in Japan is a very very serious crime, he may never be able to come back to Japan forever, after jail time and criminally deported, and placed on the interpol drug offenders list-very bad.
Not sure how he could snort cocaine with that nose
There was no indication that Ferguson would have been any good at rugby anyway. Way to slow and did not know the rules.
His character was well known. Many incidents some very serious. Hope that this Japanese club did not pay him anything but suspect that they may have.
So what punishment could a normal 31 year old Japanese guy expect for this? Say 9 months in custody awaiting trial then 2-3 years if found guilty?
Juiced up gaijin. The unfortunate stereotype.
Why is the moderator so oblivious to out and out racism?
The problem starts here.