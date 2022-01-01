Australian rugby player arrested on cocaine possession charge

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 31-year-old Australian rugby union player on suspicion of cocaine possession.

According to police, Blake Ferguson was at a bar in Roppongi at around 6:30 a.m. last Thursday when he got into an argument with another patron and punched him, Fuji TV reported. Police were called and Ferguson was taken to the Azabu police station where police searched his belongings and found cocaine.

Ferguson, a former rugby league player, played 249 games for four clubs in Australia’s National Rugby League, and represented Australia on seven occasions. He was released by the Parramatta club at the end of the season last year and switched codes to join the NEC Green Rockets Tokatsu in November. NEC's new director of rugby is former Wallabies coach Michael Cheika, who was instrumental in signing Ferguson.

The inaugural League One rugby season kicks off in Japan on Jan 7. The lucrative league has signed many big names from overseas.

NEC Green Rockets released a statement on Saturday apologizing for the concern and inconvenience that Ferguson's arrest has caused and said it will cooperate fully with the police investigation.

