Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Australian rugby player arrested on cocaine possession charge

11 Comments
TOKYO

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 31-year-old Australian rugby union player on suspicion of cocaine possession.

According to police, Blake Ferguson was at a bar in Roppongi at around 6:30 a.m. last Thursday when he got into an argument with another patron and punched him, Fuji TV reported. Police were called and Ferguson was taken to the Azabu police station where police searched his belongings and found cocaine.

Ferguson, a former rugby league player, played 249 games for four clubs in Australia’s National Rugby League, and represented Australia on seven occasions. He was released by the Parramatta club at the end of the season last year and switched codes to join the NEC Green Rockets Tokatsu in November. NEC's new director of rugby is former Wallabies coach Michael Cheika, who was instrumental in signing Ferguson.

The inaugural League One rugby season kicks off in Japan on Jan 7. The lucrative league has signed many big names from overseas. 

NEC Green Rockets released a statement on Saturday apologizing for the concern and inconvenience that Ferguson's arrest has caused and said it will cooperate fully with the police investigation.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

11 Comments
Login to comment

Sadly, not a surprise to me to wake up to this. Ferguson has a history of anti-social and illegal behaviour. At 31, he has never grown up and should never be anywhere near alcohol. There is something called due diligence that NEC neglected to apply. He has a conviction for indecent assault here in Australia, among other incidents of bad behaviour on the drink and sackings from clubs. He played for my league club here and we were happy to let him go. 

NEC will be asking some tough questions to Michael Chieka over this recruitment.

10 ( +10 / -0 )

drongo

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Unsurprising, Aussies are some of the worst behaved, rude, loud, arrogant foreigners in Japan and that's saying something when there's so many Americans here.

-1 ( +5 / -6 )

Australians are some of the nicest people in the world except when they are drunk.

-7 ( +2 / -9 )

Fighting in possession of cocaine?

Not the brightest spark.

6 ( +7 / -1 )

Australians are some of the nicest people in the world except when they are drunk.

As an Aussie, I actually agree with you. But from my travels, I think that statement also applies to Americans, Brits, Irish etc.

A significant number of people should never drink. Full stop.

2 ( +4 / -2 )

Idiots and alcohol. Top it off with a small brain.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

"Idiots and alcohol. Top it off with a small brain."

Australian rugby union player on suspicion of cocaine possession.

He's now under police investigation. as a drug user/addict in Japan.

According to many studies online, Cocaine has a not so good recovery outcome. Many relapse and relapse until they eventually die from body damages.

BTW Cocaine possession in Japan is a very very serious crime, he may never be able to come back to Japan forever, after jail time and criminally deported, and placed on the interpol drug offenders list-very bad.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Not sure how he could snort cocaine with that nose

0 ( +0 / -0 )

There was no indication that Ferguson would have been any good at rugby anyway. Way to slow and did not know the rules.

His character was well known. Many incidents some very serious. Hope that this Japanese club did not pay him anything but suspect that they may have.

So what punishment could a normal 31 year old Japanese guy expect for this? Say 9 months in custody awaiting trial then 2-3 years if found guilty?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

According to police, Blake Ferguson was at a bar in Roppongi at around 6:30 a.m. last Thursday when he got into an argument with another patron and punched him

Juiced up gaijin. The unfortunate stereotype.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Aussies are some of the worst behaved, rude, loud, arrogant foreigners in Japan and that's saying something when there's so many Americans here.

Why is the moderator so oblivious to out and out racism?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

bar in Roppongi at around 6:30 a.m.

The problem starts here.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Japanese Recipe Adventures: New Year’s Osechi

GaijinPot Blog

5 Japanese Teen Romance Flicks to Improve Your Listening Skills

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘What’s Wrong With A Traditional New Year’s?’

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 51

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This New Year: Tokyo Area Events For Dec 27, 2021-Jan 9, 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Savvy Spotlight

Shochu Maven, Masako Furusawa

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 50

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Japanese New Year Traditions You Should Follow

GaijinPot Blog

Fashion

From Head to Toe: The Fluffiest Loungewear for Winter

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Tweet of the Week #161: Warm Up with Colonel Sanders in a Yuzu Bath

GaijinPot Blog

8 Winter Towns in Japan that Feel Like the North Pole

GaijinPot Blog

Finding the Perfect Present for Your Japanese Office

GaijinPot Blog