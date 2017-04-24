Baby girl’s body found floating in Kanagawa harbor

The body of a newborn baby girl has been found floating in the harbor at Miura, Kanagawa Prefecture, police said.

According to police, the body was found at around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, several meters from the quay in Misaki port, by an employee of a fishing company, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Police said the baby girl, who weighed about 3,000 grams, was naked and appeared to have been dead for several days. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

A man who works nearby was quoted by police as saying he saw what he thought was a doll floating in the water late Monday afternoon.

The area is a popular spot for fishing.

