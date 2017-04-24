Newsletter Signup Register / Login
×
crime

Baby girl’s body found floating in Kanagawa harbor

5 Comments
KANAGAWA

The body of a newborn baby girl has been found floating in the harbor at Miura, Kanagawa Prefecture, police said.

According to police, the body was found at around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, several meters from the quay in Misaki port, by an employee of a fishing company, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Police said the baby girl, who weighed about 3,000 grams, was naked and appeared to have been dead for several days. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

A man who works nearby was quoted by police as saying he saw what he thought was a doll floating in the water late Monday afternoon.

The area is a popular spot for fishing.

© Japan Today

Seminar: Investing in Japanese Real Estate for Beginners

Thurs, April 27th in Omotesando, Tokyo

Real Estate Japan Inc.

Click Here
  • Sort by
  • Oldest
  • Latest
  • Popular

5 Comments
Login to comment

Q the internet sympathy for a mother whose situation gave her no other choice than to murder her child. Or wait, maybe she was stillborn and the parents had no money to take care of her properly, like every other baby we read about here.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

Very sad. Sounds like a teen gave birth. We need the baby hatches at hospitals so these kind of stories don't happen.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Yes sensei258, or maybe the stork accidently dropped the baby as it flew over the mariner (roll eyes). You can imagine any apathetic scenario you like, but the disgusting truth is, this is a human baby purposely tossed into the bay like trash. There is no apathy or justification for a such heinous act. I can support abortion, but carrying a baby full-term and then just tossing it into the bay is beyond any compassionate response.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

No matter what kind of day you are having, news like this makes it much worse.

What kind of person dumps a baby, alive or dead, into a harbor like trash for someone else to deal with?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Another argument for baby hatches... and possibly sterilisation. But I'd be more surprised if anyone came forward about this -- especially family -- than if they didn't, which they haven't (and they say it's been about a week).

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration