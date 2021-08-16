Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Ballet dancer arrested over sex with 16-year-old girl at Tokyo hotel

TOKYO

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 25-year-old male ballet dancer on suspicion of indecent behavior with a teenage girl at a hotel in Tokyo in 2019.

According to police, Mitsuru Ito faces allegations of committing sexual acts with the girl, then 16, at a hotel in Shinjuku Ward’s Kabukicho district, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police quoted Ito as saying he was advising the girl, who was a ballet student at the time. Police said Ito told them he knew the girl was a minor.

Police said Ito sent a message to the teenager on a social networking site in March 2020 that read, “There are other girls. You were just one of my playmates.”

After learning about the incident, the girl’s parents filed a criminal complaint against Ito. He was arrested last month after he returned to Japan on summer vacation from Austria, where he is based. In 2015, Ito won third place in the Prix de Lausanne, an international dance competition held annually in Switzerland.

