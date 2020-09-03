Beaten man left outside Chiba hospital dies; assailants flee in car

Two men left a badly beaten man in front of a hospital in Chiba on Thursday morning and then drove away, police said. The man, in his 20s, died later.

According to police, a security guard at Chiba Medical Center in Wakaba Ward called 110 at around 4:45 a.m. and said two men had dropped off a badly injured man, clad only in his underwear, at the night entrance, Sankei Shimbun reported. He said one of the men asked him to take care of the victim before they drove away.

The security guard said the two suspects also appeared to be in their 20s.

Police said the victim had bruise marks all over his body.

