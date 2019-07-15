Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Bitpoint Japan finds extra ¥250 mil of cryptocurrency stolen abroad

TOKYO

Cryptocurrency exchange operator Bitpoint Japan Co said Sunday it found an additional 250 million yen ($2.3 million) worth of digital currencies stolen after losing around 3 billion yen in an earlier hack.

The Tokyo-based company said the latest hacking was discovered at overseas exchanges that use the trading system provided by Bitpoint Japan.

The cryptocurrency exchange operator said Friday it suspended all transactions and services after it was hacked for 3.5 billion yen. The company said Sunday the initial loss is now estimated at 3.02 billion yen.

Bitpoint Japan stores five cryptocurrencies -- bitcoin, bitcoin cash, ethereum, litecoin and ripple -- in its so-called hot wallet system that is connected to the internet, according to a press release issued by its parent firm Remixpoint Inc.

