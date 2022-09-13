Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Bodies of elderly couple found in home, storehouse

KAGAWA

The bodies of an elderly couple in their late 70s or early 80s have been found in their home and adjacent storehouse in Takamatsu, Kagawa Prefecture, in what police believe may have been a murder-suicide.

According to police, a woman’s body was found on the second floor of the residence on Sept 10. Police said an autopsy showed she had been strangled to death. The body of the woman’s husband was found hanging by his neck in the storehouse next door.

In both cases, there were no signs of a struggle nor was the clothing of the deceased couple disheveled. Moreover, the home and storehouse were locked at the time.

The bodies were found after a newspaper company employee visited the home on the afternoon of Sept 10 to collect their newspaper subscription money. The employee noticed newspapers piled up at the entrance to the home and called 110.

