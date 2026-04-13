Body found in Kyoto Prefecture woods identified as that of missing boy

A body found in the woods in Kyoto Prefecture has been identified as that of an 11-year-old boy missing since March, investigative sources said Tuesday.
The body of Yuki Adachi, a student at Sonobe Elementary School in Nantan, was found Monday around 2 kilometers southwest of the school. Adachi went missing after his father dropped him off near the school on the morning of March 23.
An autopsy has yet to determine the cause of death, and no obvious external injuries were found on the body, according to prefectural police. The death is estimated to have occurred in late March.
According to the police, the body was found without shoes. A pair of black sneakers possibly belonging to the boy was discovered around 4 km away, with his school backpack found at another location.
Based on the scattered locations of his belongings, police suspect foul play and are continuing their investigation.
The body was found face-up and clad in a fleece top over a sweatshirt, along with beige pants and socks. The clothing was consistent with what Adachi was wearing when last seen. Sneakers found on Sunday also matched Adachi's in both brand and color, according to investigative sources.
According to Nantan's board of education, Sonobe Elementary School was temporarily closed Tuesday over concerns that students might become emotionally distressed. People were also seen placing flowers near the site where the body was found.
Editor: Story has been updated to report that the body has been identified as the missing boy.© KYODO
42 Comments
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Would I lie to you?
A sad ending.
plasticmonkey
Horrible and sad.
Ebisugaoka
Tragic. The backpack and shoes being found in entirely different places to the boy’s body is not a good sign. The police and investigators are going to have their work cut out for them.
Spitfire
RIP.
A sad start to the day.
MarkX
Yahoo news is reporting that the parents are going to sue the school for negligence, but I wonder if you can blame the school and the homeroom teacher for this? The one thing that I find strange is that it was his relative that lead the police to the backpack. They were searching in a totally different area, and then he takes them right to it.
Ebisugaoka
@MarkX @Would I lie to you?
Yes, something is amiss here.
WoodyLee
SAD Ending Indeed, I pray for the Child and the family in these extraordinary times, May he Rest In Peace.
Some speculated it could be a bear attack !!??? is that what we are looking at ??
How could it be that the sex could not be immediately determined !??
IVO
sad news lets hope that police will find killer soon.
Aly Rustom
very sad. was hoping he would be found alive. His poor parents. My son is turning 11 this year. My heart grieves for them and what they are experiencing right now.
Would I lie to you?
His body has decomposed - and likely been chewed on - to the point it is not immediately distinguishable.
Japantime
There have been a lot of bear attacks in that area according to people I know. Now that it has the taste of blood, more attacks are likely. Take care in the Japanese woods.
mammola
Very sad story. quite unconventional family in Japan: the boy's mother (34) divorced living with her current partner (24). it must have been a challenging environment and I hope it has nothing to do with this tragic ending...
blue in green
I had been following this story, in hopes the boy was only lost.
Very sad.
RIP, Yuki.
Sven Asai
Yes, indeed, it is very strange. Maybe someone dropped him relatively near to the school, but put some of his belongings like the backpack and shoes etc far away at different locations forming even a straight line, intended as misleading traces. We still don't know enough details, so probably there is more to it.
Mike
This is terribly sad news. Mammola's post and information in the article make me suspect a certain person.
Daninthepan
The bag, the shoes and the body were all in opposite directions according to NTV and all the other news channels I have seen. The body was found 2km from the school (in a 5pm direction). The bag found 3km away from the school in a 9pm direction. The shoes found 6km, near the boys house in a 7pm direction from the school.
Please stop talking about bears. Bears don't walk around dropping off items.
Anything else is speculation.
stormcrow
RIP
BB
Gut wrenching to think of this poor kid having to face a murderous man (most likely) who in theory should have been supporting him.
garypen
It's even more suspicious as the police had previously searched that area, but, somehow, did not see that bright day-glo yellow backback.
itsonlyrocknroll
The family must be grief stricken, devastated, I would like to know more details as to the causes and circumstances into this tragic death,
HopeSpringsEternal
Appears a bad 'actor' is on the lose still, as young healthy boys just don't die in the woods in this manner. Let's hope the police solve this horrific crime ASAP
maxjapank
That's a good question. In general, most teachers will call parents after the morning homeroom if students are absent without any kind of notification. It just can be hard to make that call if you have a 1st period class. But notifying them around noon seems very late.
I just know that I am constantly reminding students that if they are going to be late, then let us know. And if they are going home early, then to contact us as soon as they get home. We just need to know that they are safe and didn't have some accident along the way.
Yubaru
Varying descriptions of clothes, and only 2 kilometers from the school, and body already decomposing to the point that sex could not be determined.
I hope his death was not a violent one.
HopeSpringsEternal
Clearly this boy's remains have not been there the entire time, as many hundreds of police were searching near the school for weeks, so it would appear someone place the remains there sometime recently...
himawari23
As a teacher myself, I can verify this -- mornings are pretty crazy and we usually make calls as soon as we have a free period. I read reports that the day he went missing was the graduation ceremony for the sixth graders and that he had been absent from school since late February so I can understand how it wasn't exactly a priority for the homeroom teacher. It's really too bad administration isn't responsible for managing attendance here.
That being said, the boy wasn't captured on school security cameras when the stepfather supposedly dropped him off so who knows if he was even really brought to school... The circumstances are terrible but I'm glad his body has been found. Now to find who did this so that he can truly rest in peace.
garypen
Probably nothing will come of the lawsuit. According to multiple news reports, the boy was absent from school a lot in the weeks leading up to this disappearance.
There is a long list of suspicious coincidences with this case. I hope the police can find some concrete evidence to connect all of those dots.
Daninthepan
As far as I can see, not one reputable source Yomiuri / Asahi / Mainichi / NHK / TBS / Kyodo says stepfather. They use the term 父親 (biological father) to refer to the man who dropped him off. It is unequivocal and precise. 継父 (stepfather) is not found anywhere other than social media.
I'd be happy if someone could prove me wrong.
masterblaster
This case has a lot of irregularities.
Why did it take the police so long to find the body? I know the area is quite dense, but the body was found near the school. Generally, a missing person search starts at the last known area and and spreads out from there. If the police would have started at the drop off point or the school, he would have been found sooner. It seems the search was poorly planned.
@himawari23
No way. The homeroom teacher is negligent. Accountability is a priority at school from morning roll, to field trips to the start of every class throughout the day.
Why did the father drop him off at a parking lot near the school? Why not at the school?
Anyways, I hope the police catch the monster that did this. Can't imagine the pain the family is feeling. RIP.
tokyo-star
some comments on Yahoo are stating that the body could only have been in its current location for a day or more without being disturbed by inoshishi and any other wildlife, unless it was buried deep, which it doesnt appear to be. even just covering it with leaves, the body would be ravaged by animals. so the body must've been dumped there within the last couple of days, especially given that police had searched the area previously.
timeon
Dan, detailed articles in the Japanese press mention that both parents are remarried and have kids from the previous marriage. Not sure if that is of that much relevance, apart from the suspicious account of the father, which is not corroborated by surveillance cameras (i.e. there is no record of him dropping off the kid).
Daninthepan
Good, thanks. Makes sense. Just can't understand why all mainstream media is reporting the father dropped him off but people are saying the stepfather dropped him off.
masterblaster
@tokyo-star
Thanks for replying but I don't think this is the case.
1) It's decomposed enough that the police don't know if it is male or female. And it couldn't be identified at the time of discovery.
2) The police have been in that area 24 hrs a day for the last few weeks. So someone couldn't have dumped the body a few days ago. It's been there for some time.
Kevin
2) The police have been in that area 24 hrs a day for the last few weeks. So someone couldn't have dumped the body a few days ago. It's been there for some time.
Actually, this is not true as it is a completely new area of their search and relatively close to the school. The police just found this body in a separate mountainous area both far away from where a family member found the yellow school backpack a week after his disappearance, and from where the police found a pair of shoes believed to be the boys just a few days ago. In short, there is a triangle of finds in 3 separate mountainous areas over the course of three weeks since his disappearance. Most of the speculation is that this was not a result of him walking off from school on his own after being dropped off by his step father and reaching a tragic accidental death, but that there is person involved in his disappearance possibly very close to him. Indeed, the police are always interested in the person who saw him last.
Kevin
We should take note of the peculiarities of this case:
1) The boy usually takes the school bus to school but that day his step father drove him.
2) The family was planning a trip overseas to take place after the boy's school graduation, the day he disappeared.
3) The school backpack was found by a family member even after the police had searched that area 3 times. The shoes believed to be the boys were found in a completely separate wooded mountainous area very far away from the backpack and the school.
4) The body was found 2 km away from the school but why were the backpack and sneakers found so far away from the body? To misdirect the police?
I have my own suspicions as to what happened and why as well.
Kevin
Other information is that the autopsy shows that he died at the end of March and that the body was probably placed in this mountain area relatively recently as there were no fallen leaves on the body, surely further suggesting foul play.
JapanBonifacioToday
Parents already using the school? Who dropped off the kid to school? He usually takes the school!!!!
therougou
Don't know if they will succeed, but I guess it stems from the school being late to report his absence:
Teachers at Sonobe Elementary School in Nantan City, Kyoto, first noticed he was missing during the 8:30 a.m. attendance check, but they did not contact his family until 11:50 a.m.. The main reasons for this delay were:
Confusion over Absence Notices: Staff had already been notified that Adachi would be absent on the following day (March 24) for a family trip. Teachers mistakenly believed this notice applied to the morning of the 23rd.
Graduation Ceremony Busyness: March 23 was the day of the school's graduation ceremony. The school spokesperson noted that staff were exceptionally busy with the event, which contributed to the failure to confirm his whereabouts immediately.
The school has since apologized for the "mishandling" of the situation and implemented a new manual requiring parents to be contacted within 15 minutes of an unconfirmed absence.
kaimycahl
@Kevin Good logical way to walk this down. I agree the last person who saw this young boy alive is the one who has a story to tell. That person had access to the boy and all the belongings. I said day one after the back pack was found it was put in that area to throw off the investigators. The person who had the body also is the same person who scattered the boys belongs in different areas. I would count out his mom, and father but zero in and ask the significant other many questions, because you can only tell the TRUTH one way, but as one tell a story or should I say LIE, a person tend to have many different variations and tend to forget what they said one day to one person, and when asked the same questions by a different person the story changes.
We should take note of the peculiarities of this case:
1) The boy usually takes the school bus to school but that day his step father drove him.
2) The family was planning a trip overseas to take place after the boy's school graduation, the day he disappeared.
3) The school backpack was found by a family member even after the police had searched that area 3 times. The shoes believed to be the boys were found in a completely separate wooded mountainous area very far away from the backpack and the school.
4) The body was found 2 km away from the school but why were the backpack and sneakers found so far away from the body? To misdirect the police?
I have my own suspicions as to what happened and why as well.
OssanAmerica
Why would there be fallen leaves on the body in March? That happens Oct-Nov.
Daninthepan
The stepfather did not drop him off. The father did.
Would I lie to you?
I don't know who did it but IT DEFINITELY WAS not THE FATHER!
Kevin
@kaimycahl Why would you think so? Very curious. You may be right but I'm betting elsewhere but would rather not say specifically where. I did once here on this forum implicating a certain person but JT removed my post. Anyway, let's just say I believe the main suspect of the police at this time is someone within the family through marriage only.