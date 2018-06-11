Body found on Shizuoka mountain believed to be that of abducted nurse

Police in Fujieda, Shizuoka Prefecture, said Monday that a body found in a mountainous area on Saturday is believed to be that of a 29-year-old nurse who was abducted on May 26 from a parking lot in Hamamatsu.

According to police, the woman left her home at around 1 p.m. on May 26 to go to a fitness center, Fuji TV reported. Surveillance camera footage in the parking lot of the fitness center showed the woman being forced into her own car by two men later that day.

Her family filed a missing persons report on May 28. Her car was found abandoned in Kuwana, Mie Prefecture, 100 kilometers away, a few days later.

Police said surveillance camera footage taken on May 27 showed the missing woman's car near the spot where the body was found.

The body was found by a search team at around 6 p.m. Saturday, buried 20 cms deep, about 10 meters from a road. The woman’s glasses and other personal belongings were found near the body, police said.

Police said there were no external signs of injury on the body, which was naked, and believe the woman has been dead for about two weeks.

