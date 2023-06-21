Body of 74-year-old man found in apartment in Kumamoto Prefecture

Police in Arao City, Kumamoto Prefecture, said Wednesday they are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in his apartment.

Koshi Maeda, 74, who lived alone, was found by police at around 11 a.m. Tuesday after an acquaintance contacted them, saying he couldn’t reach him, Kyodo News reported.

According to police reports, Maeda was declared dead at the scene. His body was fully clothed and lying face down on the floor. Police said there were visible injuries inflicted on his body, indicating he had been beaten about the head.

Police said Maeda was last seen alive by neighbors about a week ago.

© Japan Today