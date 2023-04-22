Body of man sought for attacking sisters with hatchet found at nearby riverbank

The body of a man who attacked his two older sisters in their 70s with a hatchet in Hino, western Tokyo, on Friday night and fled the scene, has been found at a riverbank.

A nearby resident was asked to make an emergency call and reported that the women were assaulted by their sibling at home at around 7:50 p.m.

The suspect left the hatchet behind. He was wearing a blue shirt and brown sandals, according to the police.

At around 9 a.m. Saturday, the body of a man wearing the same clothes as the suspect was found lying on his side amid thick grass on the bank of the Tama River, about 600 meters from the house,. Police said there were no external signs of injury on his body.

The man’s two sisters suffered injuries to their backs but their wounds are not life-threatening, police said.

Editor: This story has been updated to report the discovery of the suspect’s body.

