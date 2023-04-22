Body of man sought for attacking sisters with hatchet found at nearby riverbank

The body of a man who attacked his two older sisters in their 70s with a hatchet in Hino, western Tokyo, on Friday night and fled the scene, has been found at a riverbank.
A nearby resident was asked to make an emergency call and reported that the women were assaulted by their sibling at home at around 7:50 p.m.
The suspect left the hatchet behind. He was wearing a blue shirt and brown sandals, according to the police.
At around 9 a.m. Saturday, the body of a man wearing the same clothes as the suspect was found lying on his side amid thick grass on the bank of the Tama River, about 600 meters from the house,. Police said there were no external signs of injury on his body.
The man’s two sisters suffered injuries to their backs but their wounds are not life-threatening, police said.
Editor: This story has been updated to report the discovery of the suspect’s body.© Japan Today/KYODO
10 Comments
Michael Machida
In their 70's?! Why are they all together? Do they all live together? Where is part 2 of this story?
kurisupisu
Not the best brother to have around then?
Rodney
An axe…usually my sad breakfast news is families using knives on each other. Luckily guns are rare here.
borscht
A better headline could be
Now it sounds like a random attack by a disgruntled stranger.
I wonder what his motive was?
Elvis is here
The simple fact of living in Hino might do it. Coincidentally, I have family in and, our vet resides in Hino. I'm on my way there now coz kitty has a sore ear!!!
shogun36
SO he attacks two sisters, IN THEIR 70's with an AX, and both are still alive to talk about it. How do you attack with a lethal weapon and not get the job done?
He also wore sandals to get away after attempted murder....
Either this fool is completely useless, or he is a complete idiot.
one_consciousness
I miss the days when Japan was safe, and we didn't have to lock our doors at night.
wallace
You do not have to lock the doors where I live. But close the gates to keep the wild animals out.
Haaa Nemui
Locking doors probably won’t help much if it’s a family member that attacks.
Clay
Recommend counseling but maybe no longer an option...