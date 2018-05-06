Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Bomb threat forces Aoyama Gakuin Univ to call off Monday's classes

1 Comment
TOKYO

An online bomb threat has prompted Tokyo's Aoyama Gakuin University to call off classes on Monday, the university said Sunday.

The threatening message, discovered online by the university on Thursday, stated, "A bomb has been placed on the university's premises, it may lead to many deaths after the Golden Week holidays."

In a statement released on its official website, the university said it had decided to shut down its campus to ensure safety, adding it is working closely with police.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

If every online threat was taken this seriously, nothing would ever be accomplished and the world come to a screeching halt.

Yes I realize some folks are going to say, "better safe than sorry". But WHEN is the last time a bomb went off here in Japan? Is the threat real? Imagined? Come on....

If every online threat was taken this seriously, nothing would ever be accomplished and the world come to a screeching halt.

Could just be a student worried about being late for classes after the long break too!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Museums

Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Nature

Mount Osore

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Fratelli Paradiso

3 Unforgettable Ryokan and Onsen Experiences from Japan Expert Rob Goss

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Enter to win a FREE round of golf!

EastWood Country Club

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Hiking

Mount Kongo

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Golden Week: Tokyo Area Events For May 3-6

Savvy Tokyo

9 Vacations to Help Rebuild Japan’s Disaster Hit Regions

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines

Kasuga Taisha

GaijinPot Travel