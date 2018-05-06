Bomb threat forces Aoyama Gakuin Univ to call off Monday's classes

An online bomb threat has prompted Tokyo's Aoyama Gakuin University to call off classes on Monday, the university said Sunday.

The threatening message, discovered online by the university on Thursday, stated, "A bomb has been placed on the university's premises, it may lead to many deaths after the Golden Week holidays."

In a statement released on its official website, the university said it had decided to shut down its campus to ensure safety, adding it is working closely with police.

© KYODO