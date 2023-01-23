Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Bomb threats sent by fax to colleges in Yamanashi, Ibaraki, Hokkaido

2 Comments
TOKYO

Police in Yamanashi, Ibaraki and Hokkaido prefectures are investigating bomb threats sent to universities and an institute on Monday.

According to police, Tsuru University in Yamanashi Prefecture received a fax around 7:10 a.m. on Monday that read, “I planted a major bomb.” Local media reported that the message also contained an order to transfer 300,000 yen to a designated bank account.

Although no suspicious items were found on the campus, the university canceled all classes and kept students from entering the school’s premises on Monday. Yamanashi Prefectural Police have strengthened security at the school.

Also on Monday, Tokiwa University in Mito, Ibaraki Prefecture, received two faxes with the same threatening message. Police carried out a thorough search but no explosive device was found.

In a third incident, the Chitose Institute of Science and Technology in Hokkaido reported receiving a bomb threat to its campus but no suspicious items were found there, either.

2 Comments
300,000 yen? This terrorist needs to show a bit more ambition if he wants to make it in the world.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

300,000 yen? This terrorist needs to show a bit more ambition if he wants to make it in the world.

Also, using a fax machine to make a bomb threat is simultaneously the most Japanese and the most idiotic thing I have read in a while. I have no doubt the investigation will be short and turn up a very disturbed individual.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

300,000 yen? This terrorist needs to show a bit more ambition if he wants to make it in the world.

That's righteous yen for someone who makes bomb threats by fax.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

At least we know the nationality of the criminal. A fax! Haha

2 ( +2 / -0 )

