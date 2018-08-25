Can explodes on platform at Shinjuku Station

Image taken from Fuji TV shows the platform at JR Shinjuku Station after a can exploded Sunday morning.

An aluminum can exploded on the platform at JR Shinjuku Station in Tokyo early Sunday morning, injuring a woman. Police said the woman suffered burns to her leg.

Police said an initial investigation showed that the 500-mil can, which had no label, contained some kind of colorless liquid, Fuji TV reported. White particles were scattered about the platform after the blast, which occurred at around 5:40 a.m.

Police said they are examining station surveillance camera to try and determine who left the can on the platform.

