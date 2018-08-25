Can explodes on platform at Shinjuku Station

An aluminum can exploded on the platform at JR Shinjuku Station in Tokyo early Sunday morning, injuring a woman. Police said the woman suffered burns to her leg.
Police said an initial investigation showed that the 500-mil can, which had no label, contained some kind of colorless liquid, Fuji TV reported. White particles were scattered about the platform after the blast, which occurred at around 5:40 a.m.
Police said they are examining station surveillance camera to try and determine who left the can on the platform.© Japan Today
Ganbare Japan!
This is scary news. I was on the same platform at JR Shinjuku only 48 hours ago.
Silvafan
You and a million other people!
Do the hustle
Looks like some kind of chlorine bomb. Let’s hope it’s just some nutjob teenager out for kicks and not the start of some kind of sinister campaign.
I kind if expect a knee-jerk reaction from Japanese authorities like banning all drinks from train platforms.
Pukey2
LOL!!!!
Yeah, I was there a few months ago too. Close!
gogogo
Pretty scary, testing is exactly what Aum did before launching their attack in 95 :(
nandakandamanda
From the bulbous bottom it looks as though they shook up some mixture and waited for it to blow the screw lid off.
https://www3.nhk.or.jp/nhkworld/en/news/20180826_09/
drlucifer
I was there 30 years ago.
theFu
Every generation discovers chemical reactions and wants to show it off in public. Hopefully it is a teen prank gone wrong, nothing more.
I fear it was more based on the size and injuries.
buffalo
I was just thinking about shinjuku station. Phew
gelendestrasse
I've been in Shinjuku station but I usually take the Odakyu line......
I hope the woman recovers without scars. But after Aum anything that seems like a prelude to a subway attack has to be taken seriously.