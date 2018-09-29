Captured fugitive was traveling by bicycle with another man

A 30-year-old man recaptured after escaping from a police station in Osaka Prefecture last month had likely been traveling on a stolen bicycle with another man who was unaware of who he was, police said Sunday.
Junya Hida was with a 44-year-old man who had been traveling by bicycle across Japan when he was arrested at a roadside shop Saturday after having been on the run for nearly seven weeks, according to police.
He was allegedly stealing food when arrested at the shop in Yamaguchi Prefecture, hundreds of kilometers to the southwest of Osaka, after arriving there on a bicycle he stole in Osaka. He was arrested again Sunday by the Osaka police on suspicion of aggravated escape.
Police said they identified Hida by fingerprints and a tattoo on his leg, and that he was wearing a windbreaker and sneakers, and only carrying a few hundred yen.
Hida had been with the man on a cycling trip since the two met about three weeks ago in Ehime Prefecture, though they did not spend all the time together.
The 44-year-old man told the Osaka police that he was aware of the news of a suspect escaping from a police station in Osaka but did not know that Hida was that person.
According to the police, the man said he had not wished for Hida to join him on the trip and had found his company "annoying."
Also Sunday, the Yamaguchi police arrested the 44-year-old man on suspicion he had stolen a bicycle in Wakayama Prefecture.
The Osaka police are investigating Hida's movements since fleeing and other details of his escape. He has refused to answer questions since his capture, the police said.
Originally arrested for alleged rape and other crimes, Hida was being kept at the Tondabayashi police station when he broke out of a room where he had met with his lawyer.
He was put on a nationwide wanted list and police had mobilized about 4,000 officers to search for him.
A native of Matsubara, Osaka, Hida apparently smashed an acrylic panel separating his lawyer and himself in the meeting room of the police station and left from an unlocked door on the lawyer's side of the partition, according to the police.
The police had removed batteries from an alarm on the door of the meeting room at the station, thinking the device unnecessary as visiting lawyers usually notify the police when they leave.
Hida told his lawyer after a 30-minute consultation around 8 p.m. that he would notify the officers of the end of the meeting so the lawyer did not need to do so, the police said.
Police officers who are usually on duty inside a room next to the meeting room were not present during weekends or late hours.
The police did not provide initial notification of the escape until about nine hours later, and it took another seven hours before they asked the city of Tondabayashi to warn the public through its community wireless system.
Hida was first arrested in May for allegedly being in possession of a stolen motorbike in Osaka. He was later indicted on charges of rape, theft and robbery resulting in injury, and the latest charge was attempted rape.
Soon after Hida went missing, a black moped was stolen near his parents' home in Matsubara and police received reports of four women having their bags snatched at night by a man on a moped during the following three days.
The police are investigating his potential involvement in the cases, according to the investigative sources. He has been indicted for allegedly snatching purses in a similar manner.© KYODO
15 Comments
Login to comment
bones
So it only took a little over a month for 6000 of “Japan’s finest “to catch one guy?
Yubaru
Problem was they WEREN'T thinking!
Speed
What gets me is why it took them so long to notify and get the word out that a prisoner had escaped. 16 hours?
seadog538
Anyone decrying the efficiency of the Japanese Police should cast their minds back to the case of Ronald Biggs and his outwitting of not only the UK Police but virtually the whole of the Commonwealth Police as well.
Hiro
They caught him faster than i anticipated. At least he didn't got caught by the yakuza. There was a bounty on him.
socrateos
And don't forget about Philip Andrew Marshall, an inmate of Tennessee jail. This February, he escaped the jail SIXTH time! And here is what the Sheriff said: "Very frustrating....[The jail] employees don’t do what they’re supposed to do."
https://www.miamiherald.com/news/nation-world/national/article200919634.html
Moderator: Back on topic please.
Goodlucktoyou
His list of alleged crimes, he should be in a prison remand, a police station with hardly any staff at night or weekends.
Yubaru
Says who?
Supposedly it was only 3,000, they really should have had 15,000 or 20,000 looking for him though, considering he is considered to be a "dangerous" criminal and not a petty thief.
Even 6,000 couldn't get the job done.
DaDude
This guy was much more of a danger to society than the guy who escaped in Shikoku. I am glad he was caught.
obladi
The whole episode was a disgrace for the police. It looks like you can be charged with rape, a slew of robberies and just walk out of the detention facility--not the message the police want to send.
And what happens to the culprit? Something makes me think we'll be seeing his name in the paper again someday.
Wamukamo
Here i see police and also the lawyer negligence.How could they be so naive to trust such a criminal,jeez!!
CrisGerSan
I have the greatest respect for the Japanese Police and they do their best and Japan is much more lawful than most of the rest of the world by far! I am very glad this creep was re captured and the police took full responsiblity thru some of their senior members who made serious efforts to aid the search. Let us be grateful and thankful.
Mocheake
Dang. Here I was thinking he would walk past me one day and then I would grab him and turn him in and collect the dough and retire.
Mocheake
Sheer genius. They also really expect criminals to do the same? So many mistakes made regarding a small time punk criminal. The cops here are rank amateurs.
Do the hustle
A guy under arrest for rape just walked out of her cop shop. Way to go j-flops!