Car hits group of preschoolers in Shiga Pref; 2 dead

A car hit 13 preschoolers on a pedestrian walk after colliding with another car on Wednesday in Otsu, Shiga Prefecture, killing two of them, police said.
The boy and girl killed were both two years old. Police said 11 other children and three teachers who were with them were injured.
Of the 11 children taken to hospital, two were in critical condition but later regained consciousness, police said. Two of the three teachers were also sent to the hospital.
Fumiko Shintate, 52, and Michiko Shimomiya, 62, the drivers of the vehicles, were arrested at the scene. Their cars collided as one was trying to make a right turn and the other was coming from the opposite direction, according to police.
The accident occurred at a crossing in a residential area around 10:15 a.m. when one of the cars spun into the children who were waiting with the three teachers for the traffic lights to change. The crossing is 200 meters away from their preschool, Leimond Nursery School.
According to local residents, preschoolers and their teachers were frequently seen taking a walk in the area. There is a lot of traffic on the road near the area, they said.© KYODO
16 Comments
Login to comment
Yubaru
I hope all the victims here recover. Seems to me like a case of being in the wrong place at the wrong time.
Joeintokyo
Weird. The Google Street View pic of that intersection captured a group of kindergarten kids with their teachers. I wonder if they are the same ones. Poor kids.
https://www.google.co.jp/maps/@34.9938718,135.9098529,3a,75y,143.84h,86.46t/data=!3m7!1e1!3m5!1sqE5FaUCvnxnMgl85LhftTg!2e0!6s%2F%2Fgeo1.ggpht.com%2Fcbk%3Fpanoid%3DqE5FaUCvnxnMgl85LhftTg%26output%3Dthumbnail%26cb_client%3Dmaps_sv.tactile.gps%26thumb%3D2%26w%3D203%26h%3D100%26yaw%3D76.73693%26pitch%3D0%26thumbfov%3D100!7i13312!8i6656?hl=en
Giveme_abreak
This is terrible. Sad news. I hope the kids recovers soon.
Jonathan Prin
Speeding for a blue light from one of the car ?
I doubt there were no witness so zgain why is lack of i fo a out how cars crashed ? (Same direction or not)
papigiulio
Ugh, again? Without any info one can only speculate, all I hope is that everyone survives.
Cameron
If the drivers are 52 and 62 we can’t use the age card on this one. That is terrible!
Alex Einz
Cameron, offcourse we can if the 62 was driving
Do the hustle
Oh, is that right? So, you’ll be handing in your license at 60 then, right?
Bungle
Wifey says it's on TV now and there have been at least two fatalities - a boy and a girl.
savethegaijin
Horrible for the parents. My worst nightmare.
stormcrow
Check the cell phone records to find out if the driver was fiddling with an i-phone at the time. I see people swerving around on the road quite often like drunk drivers now and I check them out when I have the chance to pull up to them, they're usually doing something on their i-phones. Yes, I live in Japan.
SirFrancisWinchesterIV
This is becoming a weekly occurrence now, if not daily in some cases. Seriously have no idea what the hell is happening with the drivers here, but I hope the two little ones didn't suffer too much and hope those who survived make full recoveries. Terrible, terrible news.
hooktrunk2
@Joeintokyo That google street view link you posted is so telling! They are just sitting ducks on that exposed corner. No place for them to hide behind safely while waiting to cross, if that is what they were doing. So sad.
Bungle
I too checked Street View and seeing those kids waiting on the corner there with their handlers made for an unconformable sight, even though the footage is old.
There's a kindergarten nearby, and the kids gather on that corner before crossing the street. They were kept well away from the edge of the road, too.
So sad.
shogun36
A tragedy I wish upon no one.
Northernlife
This is so sad RIP little ones..
afanofjapan
I suppose it is unavoidable that the kids have to cross such a busy road, but as some others said, that does look like a dangerous spot to do it. At two years old they are no longer in the baby carts - it would be up to the teachers to make sure that none of them would run out on the road unexpectedly.
It does sound like one of the drivers was rushing through the mostly orange light while the other assumed it was ok to turn since the lights were about to change. I wonder how they will proportion the blame here. RIP to the little ones.