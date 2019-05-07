Car hits group of preschoolers in Shiga Pref; 2 dead

The site where a car rammed into a group of small children in Otsu, Shiga Prefecture, on Wednesday morning

A car hit 13 preschoolers on a pedestrian walk after colliding with another car on Wednesday in Otsu, Shiga Prefecture, killing two of them, police said.

The boy and girl killed were both two years old. Police said 11 other children and three teachers who were with them were injured.

Of the 11 children taken to hospital, two were in critical condition but later regained consciousness, police said. Two of the three teachers were also sent to the hospital.

Fumiko Shintate, 52, and Michiko Shimomiya, 62, the drivers of the vehicles, were arrested at the scene. Their cars collided as one was trying to make a right turn and the other was coming from the opposite direction, according to police.

The accident occurred at a crossing in a residential area around 10:15 a.m. when one of the cars spun into the children who were waiting with the three teachers for the traffic lights to change. The crossing is 200 meters away from their preschool, Leimond Nursery School.

According to local residents, preschoolers and their teachers were frequently seen taking a walk in the area. There is a lot of traffic on the road near the area, they said.

