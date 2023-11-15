Car rams into barricade near Israel Embassy in Tokyo; man detained

A man crashed a car into a barricade near the entrance of the Israel Embassy in Tokyo on Thursday, injuring a police officer.
Police arrested the 53-year-old driver at the scene. He was identified as Shinobu Sekiguchi, a member of a right-wing group, local media reported.
An official at the embassy said the matter was under police investigation and declined further comment.
The incident happened at around 11 a.m. at an area near the embassy which has been the site of a handful of pro-Palestinian demonstrations against Israel's bombardment of the Gaza Strip in recent weeks.
Police had stepped up security in the area, including erecting the temporary barricades, since the Israel-Hamas war began on Oct 7, residents said.
A month ago, a staffer at the Israeli embassy in Beijing was assaulted on the street and hospitalised.© Thomson Reuters 2023.
Mickelicious
Curiouser and curiouser.
Larr Flint
Sad to see how quick people forgot what have happened to Israelis.
Fighto!
Despicable moron. Injuring someone who has zero to do with conflict in the middle east. Lucky he didn't kill people.
Throw the book at him.
NOMINATION
Right wing extremists are the biggest threat to democracy I am told everyday here. I guess the World is about to collapse as they crash a kei car into a random barricade.
3RENSHO
Tama-registered number plate: mi kyu kyu - kyu kyu...
Fighto!
You wouldn't take such a flippant attitude if it was one of your loved ones that was injured or killed.