Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A view of the scene after a car crashed into a barricade near the Israeli embassy in Tokyo on Thursday. Photo: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
crime

Car rams into barricade near Israel Embassy in Tokyo; man detained

6 Comments
By Francis Tang
TOKYO

A man crashed a car into a barricade near the entrance of the Israel Embassy in Tokyo on Thursday, injuring a police officer.

Police arrested the 53-year-old driver at the scene. He was identified as Shinobu Sekiguchi, a member of a right-wing group, local media reported.

An official at the embassy said the matter was under police investigation and declined further comment.

The incident happened at around 11 a.m. at an area near the embassy which has been the site of a handful of pro-Palestinian demonstrations against Israel's bombardment of the Gaza Strip in recent weeks.

Police had stepped up security in the area, including erecting the temporary barricades, since the Israel-Hamas war began on Oct 7, residents said.

A month ago, a staffer at the Israeli embassy in Beijing was assaulted on the street and hospitalised.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

6 Comments
Login to comment

...a member of a right-wing group

Curiouser and curiouser.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Sad to see how quick people forgot what have happened to Israelis.

-2 ( +2 / -4 )

Despicable moron. Injuring someone who has zero to do with conflict in the middle east. Lucky he didn't kill people.

Throw the book at him.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Right wing extremists are the biggest threat to democracy I am told everyday here. I guess the World is about to collapse as they crash a kei car into a random barricade.

-4 ( +0 / -4 )

Tama-registered number plate: mi kyu kyu - kyu kyu...

0 ( +1 / -1 )

 I guess the World is about to collapse as they crash a kei car into a random barricade.

You wouldn't take such a flippant attitude if it was one of your loved ones that was injured or killed.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Nov. 13 – 19

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 44

GaijinPot Blog

10 Simple Tips For Saving Money in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Life in A Japanese Share House: Costs, Benefits and Social Life

GaijinPot Blog

How I Handle My Curly Hair in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Oni no Shitaburui Gorge

GaijinPot Travel

Gakuen-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Mount Sanbe

GaijinPot Travel

Oita Prefectural Art Museum

GaijinPot Travel

5 Common English Teacher Interview Questions and How to Answer Them

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Modern Japanese Monsters and Their Folklore Equivalents

GaijinPot Blog

Dutch Slope

GaijinPot Travel