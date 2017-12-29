Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Caregiver arrested for assaulting 99-year-old woman at nursing home

3 Comments
GIFU

Police in Seki, Gifu Prefecture, said Friday they have arrested a 27-year-old caregiver on suspicion of assaulting a 99-year-old woman at a nursing home.

According to police, Mari Muto hit the woman’s face and stomach, and kicked her several times at around 11 p.m. on Dec 24 at the Riverside Yuyu nursing home, Fuji TV reported.

Police said they were notified by a visiting doctor that one of the residents had been abused, and they began questioning employees.

Police said Muto has partially admitted to the charge and quoted her as saying she hit the woman but can't remember kicking her.

© Japan Today

©2017 GPlusMedia Inc.

Tax Issues in Japanese Real Estate Investment

Jan 30th (Tues), Kita Aoyama, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc.

Click Here

3 Comments
Login to comment

Put her away

0 ( +0 / -0 )

abusing children, elderly and handicap. abuser needed to lock up for long long time.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

As I keep chanting, this is impossible to hide for a long time. There must have been a sign of her indecency seen to others, yet obviously dismissed or not understood for the malice it is. Could have been attended to a mental institution long time ago.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Buy 3 get 1 free!

BARKT

Popular

Tsunoshima

GaijinPot Travel

Japan 101: Tips and Tricks to Get You Through the Winter

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Hall of Fame: The Best Of Savvy Tokyo For 2017

Savvy Tokyo

5 Recommended Places to See the First Sunrise of 2018 in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

GaijinPot’s Top 10 Japan Destinations in 2017

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Japan’s best Mojito for ¥300!

300Bar Next

Offer

Enter to win a FREE round of golf!

EastWood Country Club

Offer

Get a free beer!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Shopping

American Village

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

Health & Beauty

Saving Face: 7 Japanese Tips for Soft and Glowing Skin this Winter

Savvy Tokyo