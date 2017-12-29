Caregiver arrested for assaulting 99-year-old woman at nursing home

Police in Seki, Gifu Prefecture, said Friday they have arrested a 27-year-old caregiver on suspicion of assaulting a 99-year-old woman at a nursing home.

According to police, Mari Muto hit the woman’s face and stomach, and kicked her several times at around 11 p.m. on Dec 24 at the Riverside Yuyu nursing home, Fuji TV reported.

Police said they were notified by a visiting doctor that one of the residents had been abused, and they began questioning employees.

Police said Muto has partially admitted to the charge and quoted her as saying she hit the woman but can't remember kicking her.

