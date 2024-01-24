Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Caregiver arrested over theft of cash from patient during home visit

HYOGO

Police in Sumoto, Hyogo Prefecture, have arrested a 37-year-old male caregiver on suspicion of stealing 106,000 yen in cash during a home visit to a 83-year-old man’s residence last month.

Police said Takashi Hitomi, who was arrested on Tuesday, has partially denied the allegation by claiming that he only took 30,000 to 40,000 yen from the man's wallet, Kyodo News reported.

Hitomi is not affiliated with any nursing facility but works for a company that dispatches home caregivers. He visited the man’s residence every week to help him take a bath.

Police said Hitomi went to the man’s home on Dec 29 and is accused of stealing the money between 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m.

When the theft occurred, the man was in the bath and his family members were elsewhere in the house. The relatives contacted police after noticing that cash was missing from the man’s wallet.

Defense: "...claiming that he only took 30,000 to 40,000 yen from the man's wallet, Kyodo News reported."

