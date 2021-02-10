Chairman of sporting goods retailer Alpen arrested over sexual assault

Taizo Mizuno, chairman of sporting goods retailer Alpen Co, has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting and injuring a woman in November, police said.

Mizuno, 72, is suspected of stealing 100,000 yen in cash from the woman and taking her driver's license after assaulting her in a hotel room in Nagoya, central Japan.

Mizuno, who was arrested on Wednesday, denied the charge, while admitting that he and a 42-year-old woman scuffled during an argument, the police said.

According to the police, Mizuno choked the woman and groped her in the hotel room on the afternoon of Nov 29. She sustained injuries that required three weeks to heal.

Alpen President Atsushi Mizuno told reporters that the company has confirmed the arrest of the chairman but declined to comment further.

The Alpen group dates back to 1972, when a small ski shop called Alpen was launched in Nagoya, according to the company's website.

