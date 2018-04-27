Charges dropped against ‘Kamen Rider’ actor accused of sexually molesting woman

Prosecutors in Tokyo have dropped charges against an actor who had been arrested on suspicion of sexually molesting a woman on a street in Tokyo.

Prosecutors gave no reason why they decided not to proceed with the case against Tsunenori Aoki, 30, who played the part of Ryoma Sengoku in “Kamen Rider Gaim," and who has appeared in other movies, TV shows and musicals, Fuji TV reported Saturday.

The woman, who is in her 30s, was groped from behind as she walked along a street in Setagaya Ward at around 1:30 a.m. on March 4. The woman told police the man hugged her tightly, injuring her neck and groping her breasts as she resisted.

Police identified Aoki from street surveillance camera footage and from some personal belongings he dropped at the scene of the crime when he fled. When he was arrested, police said Aoki admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying he was drunk at the time because of work-related stress.

Three other women reported similar assaults in the vicinity at around the same time and police questioned Aoki about his involvement in those cases.

