Chiba police officer arrested for drunk driving

A 38-year-old police officer in Kashiwa, Chiba Prefecture, has been arrested on suspicion of violating the Road Traffic Law by driving while under the influence of alcohol.
According to Chiba prefectural police, Yoda Hosoya, a lieutenant assigned to Narita International Airport, lost control of the car he was driving and crashed into the wall of a house in Kashiwa at around 10:35 a.m. Saturday, Fuji TV reported. Nobody in the house was injured.
Hosoya left the scene of the accident but was traced through his vehicle and later detained. He was quoted by police as saying he panicked and fled because he had been drinking alcohol.© Japan Today
4 Comments
JerseyDevil
a lieutenant, maybe he was drunk, and can't remember what happened.
Mickelicious
Sterling police work.
Alfie Noakes
Blind drunk and driving at 10:30am on a Saturday morning. At least he didn't leave his gun in a conbini toilet.
InspectorGadget
What a genius. Who would have thought that you can trace a car to an owner using the registration . . . .
I bet he was hoping for the booze to wear off.