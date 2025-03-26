 Japan Today
Image: iStock/Giuda90
crime

Child abuse cases in Japan reach record-high 225,000 in FY2023

TOKYO

The number of child abuse reports Japan's child welfare centers responded to reached a record-high 225,509 in fiscal 2023, government data showed Tuesday, with psychological abuse making up more than half.

The total rose 5.0 percent, or 10,666 cases, from fiscal 2022, marking the 33rd consecutive year of increases since records began, according to the revised figures compiled by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare and the Children and Families Agency.

Psychological abuse consultations accounted for 59.8 percent, or 134,948 cases, of which 78,914 were domestic violence taking place in front of children.

Physical abuse made up 22.9 percent, or 51,623 cases, followed by 36,465 cases of neglect and 2,473 sexual abuse cases.

More than half of cases reported to child welfare centers came from the police, followed by neighbors and acquaintances at 9.8 percent of the cases, family and relatives at 8.5 percent and schools at 7.4 percent.

"We take the results very seriously and intend to improve the child welfare center system to protect children's lives," said an official at the agency, launched two years ago to oversee the government's child policy.

Child welfare centers have the right to temporarily take custody of abused children and can inspect households where abuse is believed to be taking place. As of April 2024, there were 234 centers nationwide.

The centers are under increasing pressure amid rising child abuse consultations. As part of its comprehensive plan to improve child abuse prevention, the government intends to increase the number of child welfare officers and psychologists.

Preliminary child abuse figures have been revised after they were found to include some cases that were judged not to constitute abuse after investigations.

Revised data for fiscal 2022 were released in September, and figures from fiscal 2021 and earlier could also be subject to changes.

Despite Japan's declining population and calls for increased birth rates, the existing system fails to adequately protect and support the children already in need. Some of the most glaring cases involve authorities or guardians ignoring a child's plight or returning them to abusive environments, ultimately resulting in the child's death—yet with no accountability.

