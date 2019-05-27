13 elementary school girls among 16 injured in stabbing rampage at Kawasaki bus stop

Sixteen people, including 13 elementary school girls, aged 6 to 7, were injured in a stabbing by a man at a bus stop in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Tuesday morning, national broadcaster NHK reported.

Two children and an adult were without vital signs after the incident near Noborito Station, NHK said, citing city authorities.

The suspect was detained on the spot and was badly hurt after stabbing himself in the shoulder, NHK said.

It said the man, who appeared to be in his 40s to 50s, reportedly began slashing at people waiting at the bus stop. Two knives, along with some victims, were found in a nearby park, it said.

Editor's note: Story will be updated shortly.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.