Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The scene of Tuesday's stabbing rampage in Kawasaki Photo: KYODO
crime

13 elementary school girls among 16 injured in stabbing rampage at Kawasaki bus stop

20 Comments
TOKYO

Sixteen people, including 13 elementary school girls, aged 6 to 7, were injured in a stabbing by a man at a bus stop in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Tuesday morning, national broadcaster NHK reported.

Two children and an adult were without vital signs after the incident near Noborito Station, NHK said, citing city authorities.

The suspect was detained on the spot and was badly hurt after stabbing himself in the shoulder, NHK said.

It said the man, who appeared to be in his 40s to 50s, reportedly began slashing at people waiting at the bus stop. Two knives, along with some victims, were found in a nearby park, it said.

Editor's note: Story will be updated shortly.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

20 Comments
Login to comment

What horror.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

This is horrible. Nothing you go through could justify targeting children like this.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

Coward. I hope they tie him up and stab him to death slowly with forks.

2 ( +6 / -4 )

Readers, please calm down and refrain from posting remarks like this.

All the sickos attacking little kids deserve public lynching nothing else.....rot in hell bastard.

2 ( +6 / -4 )

I hear death penalty on this. This really is tragic and shocking. No justification for this. My prayers for those involved and their families.

2 ( +4 / -2 )

That's horrific. Fingers crossed for all the victims.

(I believe in the NZ approach of trying to avoid naming the perp. Do not let him go down in infamy)

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Oh dear, this is terrible. Those poor children, and the parents must be terrified, waiting to learn the news.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Horrible. I am guessing some heroes intervened to stop him.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

So, I wonder what ticked off this psycho. Hopefully not too many are dead.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

@reckless, he stabbed himself in the shoulder so possibly not.

To speculate, this is what happens when mental illness is hidden away and left untreated.

I see what I would describe as “crazy” people walking around every single day here.

4 ( +5 / -1 )

I can't even think of words to make a proper comment, a combination of anger and sadness.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Another tragic consequence I’ll bet of untreated mental illness, and a society that heaps too much pressure on people, who then release it on the weak and defenceless.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

W.T.F. This guy was having a bad day and thought stabbing people & children would make his day a little bit better. This guy should have been killed on the spot.

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

My prayers to all those who were attacked. Especially the innocent children!

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Terrible news, I pray for the children that they are OK.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

This is just so sad. My thoughts are with the children , hope the rest of them recover.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

For a country that prides itself on being “safety” there are an awful lot of these types of rampage killings in Japan.

A lot of knife crime too, from what I read.

-4 ( +0 / -4 )

RIP those murdered. Heal well all those injured. Hopefully each person affected in any way by this will be helped. Thank you to all emergency responders and any bystanders who risked their lives to help.

Hopefully the full force of the law will be brought down on this murderer.

It would be reassuring to think a 'motive' could be found for this brutal, cowardly act. If so, that could reduce the likelihood of further hideous crimes like this.

A reality, however, is no motive - motive like those used to wrap up Agatha Christie and A.C. Doyle books - will be found. A reality could be something has long been wrong in the 'wiring' of this man and the organic algorithms that regulate him.

Of course better mental health care is needed. But it's still a huge challenge when dealing with any human, a being whose brain is made up of billions of neurons connected by trillions of synapses, the most complex unit on the planet. A unit that is affected by everything in its environment.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

NHK Is saying there are 19 victims and the attacker stabbed himself and is in critical condition.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

@Stewart Gale

I see what I would describe as “crazy” people walking around every single day here.

Me, too.

Situational awareness needs to be much higher.

Poor kids. This is life theft.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I see what I would describe as “crazy” people walking around every single day here.

Yes I do too.

For a country that prides itself on being “safety” there are an awful lot of these types of rampage killings in Japan.

Yes indeed.

Anyone who lives here for long enough, would notice something seriously wrong with the country

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

The tv is saying that some of the kids were waiting for a school bus to an international/Catholic school called Caritas Gakuen.

Fingers crossed for everyone.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Health & Beauty

Letters From Japan: “We Have 3 Beauty Problems And We Need Help!”

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Offer

Get a free drink when you’re around Namba station!

BARKT

Offer

Get a free drink!

MOULiN

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For May 25-26

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #32: Pill Problems

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Ad’acchio, Kita-Senju: All Those Subtle Scents of Fresh Basil And Dough

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Ink and Onsen: How to Enjoy Hot Springs If You Have Tattoos

GaijinPot Blog

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 22

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Shibuya to Ban Public Drinking for Halloween 2019

GaijinPot Blog