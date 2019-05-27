13 elementary school girls among 16 injured in stabbing rampage at Kawasaki bus stop

Sixteen people, including 13 elementary school girls, aged 6 to 7, were injured in a stabbing by a man at a bus stop in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Tuesday morning, national broadcaster NHK reported.
Two children and an adult were without vital signs after the incident near Noborito Station, NHK said, citing city authorities.
The suspect was detained on the spot and was badly hurt after stabbing himself in the shoulder, NHK said.
It said the man, who appeared to be in his 40s to 50s, reportedly began slashing at people waiting at the bus stop. Two knives, along with some victims, were found in a nearby park, it said.
madmanmunt
What horror.
JJ Jetplane
This is horrible. Nothing you go through could justify targeting children like this.
therougou
Coward. I hope they tie him up and stab him to death slowly with forks.
marcelito
All the sickos attacking little kids deserve public lynching nothing else.....rot in hell bastard.
Chico3
I hear death penalty on this. This really is tragic and shocking. No justification for this. My prayers for those involved and their families.
kohakuebisu
That's horrific. Fingers crossed for all the victims.
(I believe in the NZ approach of trying to avoid naming the perp. Do not let him go down in infamy)
Maria
Oh dear, this is terrible. Those poor children, and the parents must be terrified, waiting to learn the news.
Reckless
Horrible. I am guessing some heroes intervened to stop him.
Do the hustle
So, I wonder what ticked off this psycho. Hopefully not too many are dead.
Stewart Gale
@reckless, he stabbed himself in the shoulder so possibly not.
To speculate, this is what happens when mental illness is hidden away and left untreated.
I see what I would describe as “crazy” people walking around every single day here.
Madden
I can't even think of words to make a proper comment, a combination of anger and sadness.
redelmotalking
Another tragic consequence I’ll bet of untreated mental illness, and a society that heaps too much pressure on people, who then release it on the weak and defenceless.
doel jusino
W.T.F. This guy was having a bad day and thought stabbing people & children would make his day a little bit better. This guy should have been killed on the spot.
Michael Craig
My prayers to all those who were attacked. Especially the innocent children!
Ganbare Japan!
Terrible news, I pray for the children that they are OK.
ulysses
This is just so sad. My thoughts are with the children , hope the rest of them recover.
Stewart Gale
For a country that prides itself on being “safety” there are an awful lot of these types of rampage killings in Japan.
A lot of knife crime too, from what I read.
PTownsend
RIP those murdered. Heal well all those injured. Hopefully each person affected in any way by this will be helped. Thank you to all emergency responders and any bystanders who risked their lives to help.
Hopefully the full force of the law will be brought down on this murderer.
It would be reassuring to think a 'motive' could be found for this brutal, cowardly act. If so, that could reduce the likelihood of further hideous crimes like this.
A reality, however, is no motive - motive like those used to wrap up Agatha Christie and A.C. Doyle books - will be found. A reality could be something has long been wrong in the 'wiring' of this man and the organic algorithms that regulate him.
Of course better mental health care is needed. But it's still a huge challenge when dealing with any human, a being whose brain is made up of billions of neurons connected by trillions of synapses, the most complex unit on the planet. A unit that is affected by everything in its environment.
zichi
NHK Is saying there are 19 victims and the attacker stabbed himself and is in critical condition.
Anonymous
@Stewart Gale
Me, too.
Situational awareness needs to be much higher.
Poor kids. This is life theft.
showchinmono
Yes I do too.
Yes indeed.
Anyone who lives here for long enough, would notice something seriously wrong with the country
kohakuebisu
The tv is saying that some of the kids were waiting for a school bus to an international/Catholic school called Caritas Gakuen.
Fingers crossed for everyone.