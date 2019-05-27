Children among 16 injured in stabbing rampage in Kawasaki

Sixteen people, including eight elementary school children, were injured in a suspected stabbing by a man in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Tuesday morning, national broadcaster NHK reported.
Two children and an adult were without vital signs after the incident near Noborito Station, NHK said, citing city authorities.
The suspect was detained on the spot and was badly hurt after stabbing himself in the shoulder, NHK said.
It said the man, who appeared to be in his 40s to 50s, reportedly began slashing at people waiting at a bus stop. Two knives, along with some victims, were found in a nearby park, it said.
madmanmunt
What horror.
JJ Jetplane
This is horrible. Nothing you go through could justify targeting children like this.
therougou
Coward. I hope they tie him up and stab him to death slowly with forks.
Moderator
Readers, please calm down and refrain from posting remarks like this.
marcelito
All the sickos attacking little kids deserve public lynching nothing else.....rot in hell bastard.
Chico3
I hear death penalty on this. This really is tragic and shocking. No justification for this. My prayers for those involved and their families.
kohakuebisu
That's horrific. Fingers crossed for all the victims.
(I believe in the NZ approach of trying to avoid naming the perp. Do not let him go down in infamy)
Maria
Oh dear, this is terrible. Those poor children, and the parents must be terrified, waiting to learn the news.
Reckless
Horrible. I am guessing some heroes intervened to stop him.
Do the hustle
So, I wonder what ticked off this psycho. Hopefully not too many are dead.
Stewart Gale
@reckless, he stabbed himself in the shoulder so possibly not.
To speculate, this is what happens when mental illness is hidden away and left untreated.
I see what I would describe as “crazy” people walking around every single day here.
Madden
I can't even think of words to make a proper comment, a combination of anger and sadness.
redelmotalking
Another tragic consequence I’ll bet of untreated mental illness, and a society that heaps too much pressure on people, who then release it on the weak and defenceless.
doel jusino
W.T.F. This guy was having a bad day and thought stabbing people & children would make his day a little bit better. This guy should have been killed on the spot.
Michael Craig
My prayers to all those who were attacked. Especially the innocent children!
Ganbare Japan!
Terrible news, I pray for the children that they are OK.