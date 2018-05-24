China has reportedly detained 21 Japanese this month

Chinese authorities detained 21 Japanese nationals in the southwestern city of Chongqing and elsewhere this month, a source close to Japanese-Chinese relations said Friday.

The Japanese are said to have been Christian group members and their detention may have been part of the authorities' efforts to suppress missionary work.

The 21 were detained sometime between May 5 and 15 in Chongqing, and in five provinces -- Hebei, Henan, Guizhou, Shanxi and Liaoning -- as well as the autonomous region of Ningxia, according to the source.

Of them, three have already been expelled from China, while the rest are likely to remain in detention.

