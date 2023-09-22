Controversial U.S. livestreamer 'Johnny Somali' arrested in Osaka

An American man known for streaming provocative videos has been arrested on suspicion of breaking into a construction site in Osaka, police said Friday.
Ramsey Khalid Ismael, 23, known as "Johnny Somali" on YouTube, was arrested with another American, Jeremiah Dwane Branch, 24, who says he is a university student, according to police.
Ismael's videos include those in which he makes light of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki and makes racist comments about Japanese people.
The two men allegedly made an unauthorized entry into a hotel construction site in Osaka's Chuo Ward on Aug 30 with Branch filming a masked Ismael at the scene, according to the police.
They have told police they will not speak until they see lawyers, police said.© KYODO
23 Comments
tamanegi
Fine and deport these pests.
David K Anderson
Fine and deport these pests.
Absolutely! What an embarrasment fools like this are.
aaronagstring
He’s made racist comments about Japanese people? Why was he allowed through Immigration Control? Send him packing. Never to be able to return. Let him spout his racism from his basement or bridge back home.
wallace
It sounds like a pair of jerks. They can wait it out for 23 days to see a lawyer.
TrevorPeace
A couple of juveniles that should be expelled from the country. After a hefty fine and confiscation of whatever equipment they're using for their pranks.
rcch
I heard about this a-hole a few weeks ago…; apparently he has been doing stupid things (and when I say stupid, I mean stupid stupid) for a long time…; what a piece of garbage…; deport this… thing, asap.
wallace
Johnny Somali (Ramsey Khalid Ismail), an immigrant from Nigeria came to Japan to disrespect its people and culture.
He is on a train saying they will use the atomic bomb again.
https://www.reddit.com/r/CringePurgatory/comments/147jeob/johnny_somali_ramsey_khalid_ismail_an_immigrant/
Detain him and kick him out
IJsklont
This piece of a turd reject is a Kick-Streamer not a Youtube streamer
Negative Nancy
Good riddance. I have absolutely no time for people like that. To find amusement in upsetting members of the public is repulsive.
Ivan Martinez
I've heard that there's a warrant against him and that the police have been keeping record of all the times that this scumbag has been acting like a fool just for the sake of views and visits.
Hopefully he'll spend some time in jail before being kicked out of Japan forever.
If you move out of your country, behave. Otherwise you'll get deported. I really hope this is the case.
Mr Kipling
Johnny..... Go to the UK and pull that kind of stunt. But check your health insurance before you go.
Japanese people put up with way to much.
Elvis is here
Despicable actions. I'm angry and embarrassed for them. Red as a tomato, I am!!!
Wesley
Yup, these cowards will always hide behind their lawyer's skirts.
CuteUsagi
"wallaceToday 05:02 pm JST: It sounds like a pair of jerks. They can wait it out for 23 days to see a lawyer."
And as soon as they leave after 23 rearrested for another 23 without talking to a lawyer. Nice system.
Boot these clowns out of Narita.
I am glad to see everyone gave 100% thumbs up to the comments and rightly so.
TokyoCoffeeGuy
It’s seems the white liberals and leftist commentators are at a quagmire. I guess your support for BLM just went out the door. Rumor has it that BLM activists in Japan are already planning on a rally for these two individuals release. Should be interesting to see!
I agree with everything everyone wrote, but the problem is that many of the leftist commentators are hypocrites!
What will you do if either of these men are physically harmed by the Japanese police or worse yet die in their jail cell.
Elvis is here
Why? Waste of money for starters. Just deport them.
Moonraker
It's an "alleged" unauthorised entry and 'Japanese justice' has not been done yet but where have all the free-speech defenders gone now? Oh yeah, right, it's only when it's something they believe is right - even racism - and they - or their favoured spokespersons - are allegedly being denied the right to say it.
Antiquesaving
Saw this guys stuff months ago.
Then I saw multiple videos where he is literally getting hit by random people on the street as he walks by or is trying to make another stupid video.
He is infamous in Japan on Japanese social media with some seriously uncharacteristic comments by Japanese as to things that should be done to him.
The last time I bothered, he was ranting about how bad Japan was and how he was preparing to leave Japan and going to South Korea and China.
Never laughed so much as I invisioned what the Chinese police and government would do if he did there what he has been doing here!
No idea for sure why he didn't go to Korea I can take a guess.
He was kicked off his main income source Kick after several incidences including going after and harassment of popular Japanese Twitch star Meowko.
In the past 2 weeks he was involved in several physical altercations with Japanese and foreigners including getting hit again and having to run from some Yaks as they had enough of him at the time.
Apparently the Japanese know all this as I don't have time to bother people like him but my wife, son and daughter all told me this stuff because it seems it is all over Japanese news and social media.
Time to put out the trash.
602miko
They need a lawyer lol. Deport these two
Bob Fosse
Does it? I don’t think so. This guy’s a jerk and finally landed himself in trouble.
Maybe it’s a set up, they’re trying to silence his voice! They’re coming after you, he’s just in the way etc /s
Elvis is here
What a beast. I have no idea who our what he is and have no interest in opening that link as he does not deserve my attention.
Martin Blank
@TokyoCoffeeGuy
The only thing this has to do with the left or BLM is YOU stirring the pot.
Martin Blank
@Moonraker
They posted a vid of them doing it. Why is this hard to understand?
Antiquesaving
You seem confused!
What does free speech have to do with illegal trespassing?
He has been arrested on trespassing charges!
TokyoCoffeeGuy
Written like a true leftist! And now you don’t support black men being arrested by the big bad police!
I hope BLM activists actually do have a protest to release these two.