crime

Couple arrested after 18-year-old girl found dead in Yamanashi

9 Comments
TOKYO

A couple in their 20s were arrested Tuesday for allegedly disposing of the body of an 18-year-old Tokyo high school girl in Yamanashi Prefecture near the capital after she went missing over the weekend, police said.

The couple -- Shohei Komori, 27, and his wife Izumi, 28 -- living in Gunma Prefecture have admitted to dumping the body of Kana Washino and also hinted about killing her, the Tokyo police said.

After going missing on Saturday, Washino, a senior at a private high school and a resident of Tokyo's Sumida Ward, was found dead in a storage shed in a mountain area with blood around her chest.

The Tokyo police said they found multiple stab wounds on the back of Washino's body as well as a mark around her neck suggesting she had been strangled. They also seized a rope from the shed.

The girl had left home at around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, telling her mother she planned to see friends and would return later that afternoon. Her mother called the police at around 6:30 p.m. as she had not come home and could not be contacted.

According to investigative sources, security camera footage showed the high school student getting into a car on a street near her home.

The vehicle was found in Nagano Prefecture on Monday night and the couple who were in the car told investigators they had disposed of the girl's body in neighboring Yamanashi Prefecture.

9 Comments
I am so sorry for her and her family. True, but sad! Japan is not safe anymore.

RIP.

The man and woman, believed to be married,

believed? check the koseki

admitted under questioning to having dumped the girl's body and also hinted about killing her

well if they dumped the body its a pretty sure bet they killed her too. Duh.

You will get yours.

Very sad.

What is this “hinting at killing her” business and making admissions to “disposing of the body”?? If they have admitted disposing of the body it is fair to say they were involved in her death as well...(accessory after the fact)

I’ve only read articles written like this from incidents in Japan.

believed? check the koseki

I know right? That takes less than 5 minutes. WTH are the police doing???

Where's the couple's names?

Why?

Due to the distance involved, my guess is that somehow this couple had contacted the girl via the internet and lured her into a meeting. Premeditated and deserving of maximum penalty allowed by law.

