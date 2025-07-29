 Japan Today
Image: iStock/Thomas Faull
crime

Couple arrested after assaulting customers with bat at restaurant

2 Comments
OSAKA

Police in Higashi-Osaka City, Osaka Prefecture, have arrested a 51-year-old man and his 46-year-old wife on suspicion of attempted murder after they assaulted two customers with a bat at an okonomiyaki restaurant. 

The incident occurred at around 11:40 p.m. on Monday, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Police said Kota Mori and his wife Naomi Nao attacked a 50-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman by hitting them multiple times over the head and other parts of their body with a wooden bat.

According to police, one of the victims is a relative of Nao.

A restaurant employee called 110 reporting that "a man with a bat was causing a disturbance." 

The two suspects left in a car after the incident, but they were arrested after police interviewed the victims who suffered minor injuries.

Police said they are investigating the source of the trouble between the couples.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Nothing says "I love you" like a Louisville Slugger.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Naomi Nao…. Classic old school Yankii Kira-Kira cornstar name.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

