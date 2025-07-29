Couple arrested after assaulting customers with bat at restaurant

Police in Higashi-Osaka City, Osaka Prefecture, have arrested a 51-year-old man and his 46-year-old wife on suspicion of attempted murder after they assaulted two customers with a bat at an okonomiyaki restaurant.
The incident occurred at around 11:40 p.m. on Monday, Sankei Shimbun reported.
Police said Kota Mori and his wife Naomi Nao attacked a 50-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman by hitting them multiple times over the head and other parts of their body with a wooden bat.
According to police, one of the victims is a relative of Nao.
A restaurant employee called 110 reporting that "a man with a bat was causing a disturbance."
The two suspects left in a car after the incident, but they were arrested after police interviewed the victims who suffered minor injuries.
Police said they are investigating the source of the trouble between the couples.© Japan Today
