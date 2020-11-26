Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Couple arrested after infant’s body left in refrigerator

SAITAMA

Police in Kawaguchi, Saitama Prefecture, have arrested a common-law couple on suspicion of leaving the body of an infant inside a refrigerator at their apartment.

On Wednesday, a meeting between the police and local government officials regarding protective custody for children in danger of abuse was held, Fuji TV reported. At the meeting, one attendee brought up the case of a boy born in July, whose well-being could not be confirmed.

Police went to the apartment on Thursday and asked the mother, Ayiguli Alimu, where the child was. She told them his body was in the freezer compartment in the refrigerator. The mother, 27, and her common-law husband, Yiliyaer Wahapu, 24, are Chinese nationals, police said.

Police said an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

