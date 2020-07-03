Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Couple arrested after remains of child found buried outside house

HOKKAIDO

Police in Asahikawa, Hokkaido, have arrested a 38-year-old unemployed man and his 36-year-old wife on suspicion of abandoning a body after the remains of one of their children were found buried in the ground outside their house.

According to police, Ryo Kyoda and his wife Marino have admitted to the charge. Police said their family register showed they had three children, Sankei Shimbun reported. On June 29, two of the children — a boy and a girl — were seen walking by themselves about four kilometers from their home by a police patrol. They were placed in protective custody.

Police questioned Kyoda and his wife. During their visit, there was one other child at home — a boy. At that point, the parents admitted they had a fourth child -- a 3-year-old girl -- who died last autumn and whose remains they buried outside. Police did not say whether the Kyodas revealed the cause of death.

