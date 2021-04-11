Couple arrested over robbery of real estate agent during condo inspection

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 48-year-old man and his 56-year-old adoptive mother on suspicion of robbing a real estate agent while pretending to inspect an apartment on March 19.

Police said Kazuko Hachinoe and her adopted son Wakana have partially admitted to the charge, Fuji TV reported. They are also being questioned about a similar incident in Tokyo on March 30.

Police said the couple, who are both unemployed, came to Tokyo from Nagoya in a taxi on April 9. However, they got into a dispute with the driver after refusing to pay the 150,000 yen fare and were subsequently detained by police.

According to police, the couple asked a real estate agent to show them an apartment in Koto Ward at around 3:30 p.m. on March 19. When the female real estate agent let them into the vacant apartment, Wakana threatened her with a knife. He stole her wallet containing just 200 yen and her ATM card. The suspects later withdrew 200,000 yen from the woman’s account, having forced her to give them her PIN number. The real estate agent suffered a slight cut to her finger.

The second incident occurred in Edogawa Ward on March 30. A couple asked a real estate agent to show them an apartment. At about 2 p.m., a female employee in her 20s from the agency was showing them an apartment when the man threatened her with a knife and demanded she hand over her cash card and tell them the PIN number. The couple then fled.

Police said the description of the couple given by the real estate agents in both robberies matched the description of the suspects, though they have only been charged with the first robbery so far. They were also identified from personal items left at the first apartment and by an analysis of surveillance camera footage.

Police quoted Wakana as saying they visited “two or three” real estate agents before picking one that had many female employees. He told police he and Kazuko only 1,000 yen on them on the day of the first robbery and that they were desperate for money.

