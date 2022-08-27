Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Couple found murdered in home; suspect apparently hangs himself

0 Comments
YOKOHAMA

A 66-year-old man and his 63-year-old wife were fatally stabbed in their home in Yokohama on Saturday, and their 30-year-old son-in-law, who police suspect killed them, apparently hanged himself at his home next door.

According to police, the bodies of Takashi Hagiwara and his wife Noriko were found lying on their futons on the second floor of their house in Nishi Ward at around 4:30 a.m., Kyodo News reported. Fifteen minutes earlier, a security alarm in the house had gone off and the couple’s daughter called 110.

Police said the victims had been stabbed by a knife which was left beside their bodies. They were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead. Police found the couple’s son-in-law, Fumitaka Nagai, hanging from a balcony at his home which is adjacent to the victims' house. He was declared dead at the scene.

Nagai’s wife and their two children were staying with her parents and were not injured, police said. Nagai was living in the adjacent house by himself.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Personalized Housekeeping Services from Kurashinity

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Move Over Kyoto: 5 Fantastic Spots in Kanazawa

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Places to Visit in Japan When it’s Too Hot in Summer

GaijinPot Blog

Tips To Relieve Back Pain Caused By Working From Home

Savvy Tokyo

Letters from Japan: “Not So Serious”

Savvy Tokyo

Spinach, Weeds and Chinese Cabbage: Key Words in the Japanese Office

GaijinPot Blog

Peace in Hyogo: Forest Bathing and Therapy Roads in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Emergencies

Savvy Tokyo

Landmark

Aomori Bay

GaijinPot Travel

5 Jobs in Japan to Meet the Right People for August

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 32

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 22-28

Savvy Tokyo