Couple found murdered in home; suspect apparently hangs himself

A 66-year-old man and his 63-year-old wife were fatally stabbed in their home in Yokohama on Saturday, and their 30-year-old son-in-law, who police suspect killed them, apparently hanged himself at his home next door.

According to police, the bodies of Takashi Hagiwara and his wife Noriko were found lying on their futons on the second floor of their house in Nishi Ward at around 4:30 a.m., Kyodo News reported. Fifteen minutes earlier, a security alarm in the house had gone off and the couple’s daughter called 110.

Police said the victims had been stabbed by a knife which was left beside their bodies. They were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead. Police found the couple’s son-in-law, Fumitaka Nagai, hanging from a balcony at his home which is adjacent to the victims' house. He was declared dead at the scene.

Nagai’s wife and their two children were staying with her parents and were not injured, police said. Nagai was living in the adjacent house by himself.

© Japan Today