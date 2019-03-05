Court approves Ghosn's release on ¥1 bil bail after 107 days in detention

The Tokyo District Court approved the release of former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn on 1 billion yen ($9 million) bail on Tuesday, after 107 days in detention.
The acceptance of Ghosn's request for bail, his third, came a day after one of his lawyers said he was confident the auto executive would gain his release.
The newly hired attorney, Junichiro Hironaka, is famous for winning acquittals in Japan, a nation where the conviction rate is 99 percent.
Hironaka said Monday that he had offered new ways to monitor Ghosn after his release, such as camera surveillance at the entrance to his residence, which the court agreed to. Hironaka also questioned the grounds for Ghosn's arrest, calling the case "very peculiar," and suggesting the case could have been dealt with as an internal company matter.
"We have put in a request that we believe is convincing," Hironaka told reporters at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan in Tokyo Monday.
The 1 billion yen bail set by the court is relatively high but not the highest ever in Japan.
The former head of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Motors alliance has been detained since he was arrested on Nov. 19. He says he is innocent of charges of falsifying financial information and of breach of trust.
Ghosn's release from the Tokyo Detention Center might come as soon as later in the day.
In Japan, suspects are routinely detained for months, often until their trials start. That's especially true of those who insist on their innocence.
Prosecutors say suspects may tamper with evidence and shouldn't be released. Two previous requests submitted by his legal team were denied. His previous defense lawyer, Motonari Ohtsuru, had said Ghosn's release might not come for months.
Hironaka is among many critics of the Japanese justice system who say such lengthy detentions of suspects are unfair. He referred to the situation as "hostage justice."
Ghosn is charged with falsifying financial reports by under-reporting compensation that he contends was never paid or decided upon. The breach of trust allegations center on a temporary transfer of Ghosn's investment losses to Nissan's books that he says caused no losses to the automaker. They also name payments to a Saudi businessman that he says were for legitimate services.
Ghosn's family had appealed for his release, calling his detention a human rights violation.
Nissan Motor Co. declined comment on the criminal case but said it was working on strengthening corporate governance. Nissan has dismissed Ghosn as chairman, although he remains on the board pending a decision at a shareholders' meeting.
"Nissan's internal investigation has uncovered substantial evidence of blatantly unethical conduct," company spokesman Nick Maxfield said.© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
9 Comments
Login to comment
klausdorth
Say what???
1 billion Yen (or 9 million $) for bail?
Has ever any Japanese paid that much for bail?
I doubt it!
garypen
Why not bail from day one? My guess is international pressure and the bad press this is receiving.
marcelito
Now its going to get interesting with Carlos out and hopefully free to tell his side of the story. Saikawa must be sweating ..
buzzyboy
japan's legal system has just entered the 20th (sic) century! !
finally rich
THIS.
What I have been alerting people (including JT readers) for YEARS, on how literally ANYONE here can have its life in Japan destroyed in literally 1 day by the same system that was supposed to protect its citizens. The scenario is much worse when Immigration is involved.
All the readers who dismissed countless immigration arbitrary treatment articles as "it gotta be a reason for these people to be in a detention center", where are you??
What they've done to Ghosn is exactly the same tactic used every single day with hundreds of people detained at Immigration Centers every day, lock you up until you give up and accept the consequences of whatever you have NOT done.
kawabegawa198
Japan realized the world was getting too interested in their draconian "justice" system. If there's one thing Japan hates, it's thinking the outside world has a bad image of Japan!
Crazy it took this long. I mean, Ghosn can't exactly just rock up to an airport in Japan and flee....doesn't exactly blend in with the locals, does he?!
Wakarimasen
Hurrah!! Carlos the Jackal is on the move.
Marsh Mallow
Saikawa will be frothing out the mouth right now. Well done to the new legal team. Now, let the legal games begin!
Deadforgood
Good, those prosecutors can go funk themselves now.
ironsword
At last he is freed from this illegal kidnapping! I hope he brings a massive lawsuit against saikawa, nissan and the prosecutors. At last it’s time for revenge.
HJSLLS
I am glad to see that Ghosn has secured bail. Of course this is not the end of his legal challenges, but this is a huge victory for the larger battle against Japan’s unfair “hostage justice” system. I hope this sets a precedent for future cases and increases both internal and external pressure on the Japanese justice system to do away with such lengthy detentions. No matter what you think of Ghosn, he has not only turned around Nissan from bankruptcy, he appears to be in the process of changing Japan itself. Remarkable!
itsonlyrocknroll
Please JT allow me the irony, is this not the same sum allocated to the Comfort Women Reconciliation and Healing Foundation.
Ghosn flight risk is commiserate to that of the lives of the so called comfort women allegedly forced to provide sex to wartime Japanese soldiers.
Sorry, I find that frankly outrageous.