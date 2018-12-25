Court grants bail for former Nissan executive Kelly

A Tokyo court on Tuesday granted bail for a Nissan executive accused of a key role in the financial misconduct case involving auto tycoon Carlos Ghosn, who remains in detention.
The Tokyo District Court said it had approved a request by lawyers for Greg Kelly and set bail for his release at 70 million yen ($635,000).
Prosecutors can still appeal the decision, and it was not immediately clear when Kelly might be freed or what the conditions of his release will be.
The 62-year-old American was arrested on Nov 19 at the same time as Ghosn on allegations he helped him underreport his compensation at Nissan for years.
The bail order comes after Kelly's wife issued a video statement saying she was "extremely concerned about his health." Kelly suffers from a spinal condition and was reportedly due to undergo surgery before his arrest in Tokyo.
"Greg was tricked into coming to Japan and betrayed by a group of Nissan executives as part of a political power grab. Their dishonorable motives are clear," Dee Kelly claimed.
She said her husband, once Ghosn's right-hand man, had been "caught up in an international plot by some at Nissan to take control."
Kelly is accused of helping construct an alleged scheme by which Ghosn under-reported his salary for a period of eight years. The pair have already been indicted over their alleged involvement in the scheme in the five years to 2015. Prosecutors are still investigating the period from 2015.
Ghosn also faces an additional allegation involving claims he shifted a personal investment loss of more than $16 million to Nissan's books with help from a Saudi acquaintance.
He is expected to remain in detention through Christmas and the start of 2019, with prosecutors able to apply for an additional 10-day extension when his current detention period expires on Jan 1.
Ghosn's fall from power at Nissan has exposed a deep rift in the firm's three-way alliance with Renault and Mitsubishi Motors -- which outsold all of its rival groups last year.
While Nissan and Mitsubishi quickly removed Ghosn from his leadership roles after his arrest, Renault has been more cautious about the charges and the case has stoked tensions between the French firm and Nissan.
Ghosn was once revered in Japan for his role in turning around Nissan and forging the fractious alliance, in which Renault remains the dominant shareholder.
But his former protege, current Nissan CEO Hiroto Saikawa, has harshly criticized the Franco-Brazilian-Lebanese tycoon, accusing him of having accrued too much power and referring to the "dark side" of Ghosn's tenure.
Ghosn, who denies the allegations against him, is being held at detention center's infirmary and has a bed and heating, according to a source with knowledge of his condition.© 2018 AFP
13 Comments
Login to comment
klausdorth
There we go, brave words spoken by a brave spouse!
"...... caught up in an international plot by some at Nissan to take control."
Wish Ghosn, too, was able to get out (at least on bail)!
GW
Hopefully he gets out soon, it is truly shameful how they LURED this guy to Japan to kidnap him!!
His wife is rightfully pissed off bigtime!
Cricky
Prosecutors will charge him again, they don't want either of them speaking. The "legal" system is complicit with big business and they hadn't thought this through. What an embarrassing series of events. And it's only going to get worse for "the legal system" the longer it goes on. Was always advised don't go near Japan's courts, can definitely see why now.
sakurasuki
He was willing to go to Japan for meeting with Nissan even he had schedule to receive spine treatment, just to find out it was just a plan to give him to prosecutor.
That is something terrible thing that Saikawa has done.
Fagui Curtain
he probably got out because he confessed and sold out his boss to the prosecutors
Slickdrifter
Down and dirty tactic by Nissan here. Greasy stuff.
"Greg was tricked into coming to Japan and betrayed by a group of Nissan executives as part of a political power grab. Their dishonorable motives are clear,"-Nissan shame on you.
Very naughty! This is going to come back on you hard for sure.
Out of all the stories here on JT and other media sources on this case. This has got to be the worst thing I have ever heard a Japanese company doing. And the bail at 70 million yen ($635,000). That is a hell of a lot of cash for the crime he has allegedly committed.
Ghosn, who denies the allegations against him, is being held at detention center's infirmary and has a bed and heating, according to a source with knowledge of his condition. Well at least Ghosn is not on a cold worn-out tatami mat in a cell.
"caught up in an international plot by some at Nissan to take control."
This is what it is all about folks. Right in the above statement. When this is all over expect some serious lawsuits against Nissan and the Japanese justice system.
Tsk tsk Nissan. Dirty! Scandalous!
Slickdrifter
@Cricky
Prosecutors will charge him again, they don't want either of them speaking. The "legal" system is complicit with big business and they hadn't thought this through. What an embarrassing series of events. And it's only going to get worse for "the legal system" the longer it goes on. Was always advised don't go near Japan's courts, can definitely see why now.
Hell yes. It would seem so Cricky.
The saga continues.
Goodlucktoyou
Do the crime, pay the time. He seems lucky.
buzzyboy
Saikawa will burn in hell. And Ghosn will burn Nissan down.Good riddance!
Kiwi in Okinawa
So he has officially been charged for something now? Or still held on suspicions?
I thought bail was for people charged on an offense, but seeking temporary release before any court ruling occurs?
I'm not saying its a bad think he is released at all, it just seems weird to have to post bail against detention when no official charges have been made..
But then this whole 10 day cycle of "new charges" is weird to say the least.
Kenji Fujimori
"Greg was tricked into coming to Japan and betrayed by a group of Nissan executives as part of a political power grab. Their dishonorable motives are clear," Dee Kelly claimed.
Even his wife knows the truth. Look how expensive the bail is set at! it truly means Japan is in financial troubles?
If Carlos is not set free asap, we should really spread the word and start a peaceful protest outside the detention center and Yokohamas Nissan office, I plead all people (who live in Japan) to spread the word to friends. What is the Democracy, are we really living in a Democracy? we should stand up for this, so the actual Judicial system can eventually change, no change occurs if we just type away and not do anything.
This is not just for all people, we Japanese also suffer from this law system. No one deserves to suffer and we need change in the law system, for corporate, civial and all laws, but the old powers that be can wake up when theres a louder voice and more to protest this inhumane law system we have. As mentioned not even in developing countries, would they do this.
Pukey2
Ouch! That word 'dishonorable' must really hurt.
At the moment, I really can't see much difference the way Japan, China and Russia operate.
Educator60
Kenji Fujimori, “Look how expensive the bail is set at! it truly means Japan is in financial troubles?”
The bail money, regardless of the amount, won’t benefit Japan at all. (Unless Kelly flees the country or goes underground thereby forfeiting it.) When a trial has been completed, the full amount is returned (and that’s regardless of the verdict).