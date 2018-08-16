Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Court grants bail to former senior education ministry official

TOKYO

A court decided Thursday to release on bail a former senior education ministry official, who was indicted the previous day for bribery in connection with wining and dining by a consulting firm executive.

The Tokyo District Court set bail at 10 million yen for Kazuaki Kawabata, former director general for international affairs at the ministry.

He is the second former official to face criminal charges in a series of scandals linked to the education ministry, following the indictment of another official for corruption in July.

Kawabata, 57, was allegedly treated to meals, drinks and taxi payments worth 1.5 million yen by Koji Taniguchi, then-executive of the firm, on around 20 occasions in return for providing favors to the company. At the time, Kawabata was on loan at the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency as an executive board member between August 2015 and March 2017.

Taniguchi was also indicted Wednesday.

Kawabata is also suspected of helping Taniguchi bring astronaut and doctor Satoshi Furukawa to Tokyo Medical University in November 2016 to speak at a ceremony marking the 100th anniversary of its establishment.

Generally, JAXA executive board members and multiple officials select which events its astronauts can attend as they need to prioritize daily training, according to the agency.

The education ministry has already been rocked by the July indictment of Futoshi Sano, 59, former director general of the ministry's science and technology bureau, over a corruption scandal involving the medical university.

Sano is accused of helping the university secure a government subsidy in exchange for a place at the institution for his son.

Of course he got bail. After all he has to organise someone to do his sons homework.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

