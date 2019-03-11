Court turns down Ghosn's request to attend Nissan board meeting on Tuesday

A Tokyo court on Monday denied ousted Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn's request to attend a board meeting this week, broadcaster NHK reported, blocking what would have been a dramatic face off with the colleagues he has accused of fomenting a coup.
Ghosn, released last week on one billion yen bail after spending more than 100 days in detention, had applied to the Tokyo District Court for permission to attend Tuesday's board meeting, as per bail conditions, his lawyer Junichiro Hironaka told reporters earlier.
Further details of the reported denial were not immediately available. Hironaka was scheduled to hold another briefing for reporters later on Monday.
Attendance would have offered Ghosn the first opportunity to speak with colleagues since his arrest in November. He faces charges of under-reporting his salary by about $82 million over nearly a decade - charges he has called "meritless".
The board meeting coincides with a plan by Nissan Motor Co and alliance partners Renault SA and Mitsubishi Motors Corp to set up a joint board meeting structure, people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Some at Nissan had been unhappy with Ghosn's push for a deeper tie-up, including possibly a full merger.
One of the world's best-known auto executives, Ghosn was sacked as chairman of Nissan, Renault and Mitsubishi, and resigned as chief executive of Renault. However, he remains on the boards of all three, given a shareholder vote is required to remove a board member.
If his request had been approved, he would have been expected to dial into the meeting via teleconference, given the conditions of his bail, according to a person familiar with Nissan's thinking.
Akie
OMG. Ghosn is really a fighter.
Akie
Ghosn should be allowed to attend the meeting. I am sure he will offer a very good plan to impress everyone.
Kenji Fujimori
What a strong person, he should and by every sense of the word has the right to do so. Saikawa and the French are lowlifes for what they did.
Yubaru
Information is not public but the Yomiuri is already reporting it........
All a part of the game!
alwaysspeakingwisdom
Would the Americans/ Canadines allow Meng Wanzhou to attend a Huawei board meeting? Second, for a guy who was being mistreated in prison, he is good shape. I wonder if Ghosn's family was lying about his treatment in prison.
Ricky Kaminski13
It’s on! Unless Saikawa gets on the hotline to his buddies ‘the prosecutors’ to make sure it doesn’t happen.
taj
Is she being prevented now? She might need to join via video conference, but I don't think she's being prevented from communicating with the outside world, or doing her job, is she? (Please correct me if I'm wrong. In the meantime, I'll google around for conditions of her release into house arrest.)
Triring
The guards outside Nissan's front gate will not let him in since he is not considered as a Nissan personnel.
I believe he knows that well. It's just going to be a media show and that is what his legal team is aiming.
Redtail Swift
Ghosn is out and I'm totally happy for him. He deserves the right to defend himself. This case has opened people's eyes to Japan's legal system and how close corporations are to the government.
One observation I noticed the other day was a kind of "aha" moment. I was driving down the street when a police car pulled out in front of me. I rarely see their cruisers up close but this time he was right in front of me. Japanese police cars are quite clean and look aggressive. I looked closely at the rear of the car to identify the brand.
Well, what do you know? You've already got the answer in your head. It was a Nissan Teana. Now, that shouldn't mean much in the grand scheme of things but nonetheless they are in business with each other. Money exchanges hands with Japan's police force and this automaker.
Let this sink in for a minute.
Accused by Nissan of financial crimes.
Then arrested upon arrival by Japanese police that just so happen to be driving Nissans.
After that, they threw Ghosn in the back of a Nissan. *They have the vans too.
Forget throwing this guy under the bus, they threw him under a Nissan that he helped make.
The ultimate insult.
The accusers would like for you to overlook this little tidbit on information. You should not When you have multi-million dollar agreement by Nissan and the NPA for vehicles and vehicle support it should raise a few flags.
garymalmgren
Taj. You mentioned video conferencing in the huawei case.
I think you might be onto something becuase it could be a way out for Ghosn. Just hope his attornies read JT.
papigiulio
I hope not but I guess it will be declined because they might see it as him wanting to either "tamper with evidence/witnesses" or afraid that he might wanna take revenge or some other poor silly excuse. Let's hope he can join, wanna see the look on Saikawa's face.
Deadforgood
No, I'm pretty sure he is restricted from that. He was basically restricted from internet, text, email, and phone calls outside a few people. I think he's also restricted from using a computer, except for one at his lawyers office that is not connected to internet.
Maria
@alwaysspeakingwisdom
I am curious - From the little you can see of him. how do you think he should look? A bloodied nose, black eyes, and broken teeth? Should he be wheeled out in a chair or unconscious, in order to 'prove' mistreatment?
Lorem ipsum
Wonderful!! The actual allegations aside, I have mad respect for Ghosn for being so strong throughout all this where others would have been lost in desperation. Time for Japan and those double standard backstabbers to get a good dosis of Western payback.
happyhere
@Akie wrote
"Do you think that Trudeau would be arrested when he visits Japan at an airport if Abe made a request and only a request ?"
This shows you have not the slightest idea what is going on. The correct analogy would be whether US police would arrest a Canadian businessman at a US airport if Japan had issued a warrant for his arrest and requested extradition to Japan. The answer is yes, of course, because the US and Japan have an extradition agreement.
Japan's legal system dates to the Meiji revolution in 1868 whereas Canada's to at least the 1700s, so Canada's is at least twice as good as Japan's, right?
oldman_13
I hope he will be granted permission, though I doubt it.
Ghosn is a hero and never deserved to be treated like this!
gokai_wo_maneku
Look at that picture. Remind me NEVER to become a high-profile person!
Kaerimashita
In what capacity would he attend? If he is no longer Chairman, then what?
And what exactly would this achieve?
Meiyouwenti
Looks like Ghosn has taken to wearing a baseball cap. It kind of suits him.
Jimi
I'm glad to see this, Goshn will not be cowed by bullies and lowlifes like the guy who had him thrown under a bus saikawa... as well as other nationalists behind the scenes pulling strings to destroy him.
Yubaru
And this you are wrong. He is still a member of the board of directors and has every right to attend if the court allows it.
Yubaru
I would LOVE to be a fly on the wall at this board meeting either way!
How much does anyone want to bet that if the court allows him to go, Saikawa will be suspiciously absent!
JenniSchiebel
Yes, if she was out of bail and was otherwise entitled to attend the meeting.
Actually, if you compare the photo above with photos of him before his arrest, he does look like he's lost quite a bit of weight.
We also know with certainty that he was kept in an unheated cell, was given only rice-based food, and was questioned for hours a day without a lawyer being allowed present.
He was also not allowed to meet with his family or speak to visitors in any language other than Japanese.
Any southeast Asian or Latin American country would be criticized for such treatment, so why should Japan not be?
seadog538
If he's been sacked would he be permitted to partake in the discussions or ask questions?
Yubaru
Why do people keep asking questions like this? He is still a member in good standing of the board of directors. They want to try to remove him, but he has a right to defend himself to the board as well.
Of course as a board member he has the right to partake in discussions and ask questions too!
GW
Japanese management must be crapping their drawers right about now!!
Cricky
May not be chairman but is still a shareholder. Thus if the court allows has every right to attend a shareholders meeting. He does have shares after all.
gogogo
Guarantee you they will mute him and not allow him to speak.
A.M.
i wonder why he’s wearing the cap of Stanford University.
alwaysspeakingwisdom
"Actually, if you compare the photo above with photos of him before his arrest, he does look like he's lost quite a bit of weight.
We also know with certainty that he was kept in an unheated cell, was given only rice-based food,"
He was in jail. Do you expect them to feed him filet mignon with Sauvignon? In fact, he looks better now than before he went to jail.
Strangerland
Interesting argument that his jail wasn't so bad, because there are worse jails.
um...
Kaerimashita
Meiyou
Not to be contrary, but baseball caps never suit anybody. Except baseball players.
alwaysspeakingwisdom
"Interesting argument that his jail wasn't so bad, because there are worse jails."
Well,there are worse jails. Especially in the country that is screaming about rights.
JBird
Of course the biggest thing here is that Ghosn hasn't been found guilty of any crimes and wasn't in jail but detention. He shouldn't be punished for an allegation that hasn't been proven in court, especially allegations of non-violent white collar crimes.
smartacus
Why would he even want to go? He is not allowed to talk to any senior Nissan official. He'll have to sit there silently. If he says anything to any of them, it's a violation of his bail conditions. Besides, he's going to be voted off the board at the April 8 meeting anyway.
I think Ghosn needs to keep a low profile until his trial.
Educator60
JenniScheibel, “He was also not allowed to .....speak to visitors in any language other than Japanese.”
In interviews that I saw of with Enbassy personnel who had visited him, they specifically said they conversed with him in their own language, not Japanese.