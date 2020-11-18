Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Cram school operator arrested for holding 6-year-old boy upside down, causing eye injury

1 Comment
KAWASAKI

Police in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, have arrested a cram school operator on suspicion of inflicting bodily injury on a six-year-old boy.

Police said the suspect, Rei Tanaka, 49, runs Abilids, which is a cram school in Takatsu Ward to prep children for elementary school entrance exams.

According to the warrant, Tanaka allegedly held the boy upside down during a class on Aug 19, Sankei Shimbun reported 19. The boy suffered bleeding in his eyes that required a week to heal.

When the boy returned home, his family noticed his bloodshot eyes and asked him what happened. They then contacted police.

Police said Tanaka, who was arrested on Wednesday, has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying, “I disciplined the boy because he wouldn't do as I told him. Such punishment is part of my teaching.” Police plan to investigate whether Tanaka has committed similar offenses against other students.

Shitsuke is necessary but he went overboard. Make little Jack Horner sit in the corner.

Good publicity there, Rei. Good luck getting new students. Or keeping current ones.

