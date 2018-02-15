Cryptocurrency trader Coincheck sued after hack

Cryptocurrency traders filed a lawsuit Thursday against Japanese exchange firm Coincheck for freezing withdrawals after hackers stole hundreds of millions of dollars in digital assets.
Seven people took part in the lawsuit filed at the Tokyo District Court, plaintiffs' lawyer Hiromu Mochizuki told AFP before the filing.
The hack of Coincheck -- resulting in the disappearance of NEM cryptocurrency worth $530 million -- was one of the largest of its kind, and prompted authorities to search the firm's office earlier this month, after slapping it with an administrative order.
The company has pledged to reimburse about $400 million to all 260,000 customers who lost their holdings of NEM, the 10th biggest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation.
Coincheck halted operations after the hack and prevented traders from withdrawing their virtual currency from the exchange -- a decision that left those assets in limbo while the cryptocurrency markets continued to move.
"Plaintiffs are demanding Coincheck return their cryptocurrencies -- 13 different kinds including NEM," Mochizuki said.
On Tuesday, Coincheck said it had resumed operations for withdrawals denominated in Japanese yen but has still frozen withdrawals of a dozen different kinds of cryptocurrencies.
Plaintiffs are demanding the reimbursement of their digital cash and also considering calling for compensation for the drop in their assets' value while withdrawals were halted.
Japanese officials have suggested Coincheck lacked proper security measures, leaving itself vulnerable to theft.
In the wake of the theft, the country's Financial Services Agency instructed more than a dozen local exchanges to submit reports on their efforts to monitor systemic risks.
Thieves syphoned away 523 million units of the cryptocurrency NEM from Coincheck during the January 26 hack, exceeding the $480 million in virtual currency stolen in 2014 from another Japanese exchange, MtGox.
That hack prompted Japan to issue new regulations, requiring exchanges to obtain a licence from the FSA, but Coincheck was allowed to continue operating while the agency was reviewing its application.© 2018 AFP
8 Comments
Login to comment
Nan Ferra
It's okay to bow as this is cultural, but also make them pay financially and with jail time as a deterrent to others.
Samit Basu
Still wondering how Coincheck will be able to refund $450 million to customers.
zichi
The stated capital of Coincheck is 92 million yen
Madden
This seems to be the same suit as this site:
https://www.ccbengo.jp/
Seems like anyone else affected can join in.
fxgai
I’m not a balance sheet expert but I think this capital is distinct from other monies a company may have in its bank accounts. For example, retained earnings resulting from operating profits from its business, could be money sitting in the bank.
Coincheck may have done pretty well during the crypto bubble last year. I don’t know how they structure their fees, but if it were a percentage of transaction amounts it would have done great as bitcoin went up by 2000%.
wipeout
Pay them in some spurious form of money. Like, erm, let's see....
miyakojimadan
Make them pay financially? Yes, of course.
Jail time? Jail time for what? For being incompetent ? If we gave everyone in Japan jail time for being incompetent there would be a lot of people in jail. They didn't do anything criminal; just didnt do their jobs. Thankfully for many people that is not a crime resulting in jailtime.
B.l. Sharma
The practice of offering apologies by bowing must be stopped in Japan now as people have seen enough of such apologies in the public domain. It high time that the real culprits are caught and punished to put an end to their fraudulent actions in public life.